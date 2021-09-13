Robert Downey jr and Jeremy Strong at the court of King Brunello – Chronicle

Solomeo (Perugia), 8 June 2021 – It was known that he was in Umbria from the live video on social media, where he had announced the goodnight from the “lovely Umbria “. Video that immediately went viral and that he had triggered the hunt for handsome of Iron Men. Now you also know that Robert Downey jr stopped in Solomeo at the cashmere king, Brunello Cucinelli, together with colleague Jeremy Strong. Among the topics of conversation, harmony, creation, the responsibility of leaving a better world to posterity. There was an immediate empathy and understanding between Brunello, passionate about philosophy, art and sustainability, and Downey jr, founder of the environmentalist association Foot print coalition.

In fact, he writes the humanist entrepreneur on social media: “With great joy we welcomed Robert Downey Jr and Jeremy Strong, whom I thank for visiting us in our beloved Solomeo. Together we discussed harmony, care, responsibility and our future for a long time. I will keep in the heart and in the mind the harmony born of this meeting. I very much appreciate Robert’s commitment to fostering and developing projects and ideas to protect creation. The objectives of your association make it particularly close to our values ​​and to those principles of Harmony with the Mother Earth that have always inspired our actions. I am convinced that we are experiencing a moment of ethical, spiritual and social rebirth, guided by the search for new balances towards what I love to define Human Sustainability “.









Silvia Angelici

