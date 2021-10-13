News

Robert Downey Jr, do you know how he started acting?

This backstory on actor Robert Downey Jr is incredible – do you know how he got into acting?

background Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr (Getty Images)

Fans of Avengers they will know how Iron Man, while mystery film fans will certainly remember it as Sherlock Holmes. These are just some of the countless roles played by the famous Robert Downey Jr throughout his incredible career. How to forget it in I leave with the madman where he interprets Peter Highman, an architect who will have to face a thousand ups and downs to go to Los Angeles and witness the birth of her first child. They also star in the 2010 film Juliette Lewis And Jamie Foxx. But do you know how Robert Downey Jr started acting? here is the incredible background!

The incredible backstory of Robert Downey Jr

Downey Jr Robert behind the scenes
Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law (Getty Images)

Born and raised in New York, Robert Downey Jr he is the son of the famous director Robert Downey Sr andactress Elsie Ann Ford. The unforgettable Sherlock Holmes he began his career in a truly unique way, thanks to his parents, already very famous in the entertainment industry. here is the Incredible background on how Robert Downey Jr got started acting!

Son of the famous director, of which Robert bears the name, the actor began acting as a child. Just 5 years takes part in his first movie, right together with the parent. It is about Pound, film in which the very young Robert plays a baby animal.

Private life and relationship with the father

Robert has had a past linked to excesses of drugs, which led him to be hospitalized several times in rehabilitation clinics. The actor contracted well two marriages, the first (finished) with Debora Falconer and the second with Susan Levin. From marriages they were born 3 children, Indio (27 years old), Exton Elias (9 years old) and Avril Roel (7 years old).

Just about the relationship with the father, Robert Downey Jr he has often been reluctant to make statements. According to some sources, Downey Jr he said he started smoking with his father as a child, as that was the only activity that made him feel connected in any way with the parent (source Wikipedia). Robert he has a sister, Allyson, writer and actress.

Were you aware of the curious background on how the famous Robert Downey Jr started acting?


