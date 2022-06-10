Robert Downey Jr surprises with his new look | Photos

Digital Millennium

There are few actors who are born to play a character; Without a doubt, Robert Downey Jr. was the perfect choice to bring Iron Man to life. From 2008 until his last movie at UCM in 2019 we could see Downey Jr as a genius, millionaire, playboy, but everything seems to indicate that we will have to get used to his new facet.

A series of photographs of the 57-year-old actor recently began to circulate where you can see an incredible change of look. Although he obviously wouldn’t wear the Iron Man suit for the rest of his life, his new look surprised everyone on the internet.

The reason why Robert Downey Jr change of appearance is because the new film by Christopher Nolan is currently in the process of filming, Oppenheimer where he will share a painting with Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, among others.

It is the second time that Downey amazes his followers due to his new appearance, because Just a few days ago he shared an image in which he can be seen with blue hair, Among his appearance, it stands out that he can be seen much thinner than on other occasions.

Robert Downey Jr. will give life to Lewis Strauss in the new movieula Oppenheimer that does not yet have a release date, but is expected to hit theaters in July 2023.

