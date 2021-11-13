World

Robert Kennedy in Milan, demonstrates with the no Green pass: “I defend democracy”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, grandson of US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, will demonstrate in Milan alongside the No Green pass: his words







Robert F. Kennedy Jr arrived in Milan to take to the streets alongside the No Green pass. The grandson of the president of the United States assassinated in Dallas in November 1963, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, chose the Italian demonstration after receiving an invitation from the organizers.

Robert Kennedy in Milan, demonstrates with no pass: “For democracy”

In an interview granted to La Verità, the 67-year-old lawyer, censored by social media because accused of spreading fake news on the Covid, he said the Italians “are struggling to restore their democracy. I will do everything I can to help them ”.

According to Kennedy, in fact, the Green pass “adds to the limitation of freedom of expression and of the press. Numerous constitutional rights have been trampled on and the green certificate is a bit of an emblem of this situation. It will allow governments to limit and control people’s movements ”.

It is not considered “un no vax, I just ask for a free debate“.

As for the vaccine, Kennedy thinks “it’s not perfect, mass vaccination fuels the emergence of virus variants. If we rely on a single tool, when only one variant arrives, governments will have a pretext to manufacture new vaccines: a vicious circle, we will never get out of it “.

Also for this consider “A criminal choice” to extend the vaccine to children: “There are no healthy children who are fatally infected by Covid. Rather, there are children who develop natural immunity, acquiring even better protection ”.

Bob Kennedy Jr: “I feel Italian”

Kennedy concluded the interview by saying that he felt Italian “because brotherhood goes beyond nationality. It comes from shared values. Today I share with the Italians the love of freedom, to ensure a bright and democratic future for future generations “.



Virgil News | 11-13-2021 07:37

Photo source: ANSA

Source link

