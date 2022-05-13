Rocío Carrasco sweeps the most sophisticated hairstyle for the ‘pixie’ guests over 40 years old

Rocío Carrasco is making the most of her new pixie haircut proving that far from what it may seem, wearing very short hair is much more versatile than it seems. In her reappearance in Seville for the tribute concert to her mother, Rocío Jurado, she not only dazzled with her look or her makeup, also with her groundbreaking and daring hairstyle, perfect for ‘pixie’ guests over 40 years old at any event this season.

Unlike Charlene’s pixie haircut, in a minimal style, Rocío Carrasco has opted for a cut with maxi volume in the upper area of ​​the head that allows her an infinite number of stylish hairstyles. Rocío Carrasco is a clear example of the versatility of a cut as extreme as the pixie and with which she feels very comfortable. She has worn it with XL bangs to the side, wavy with an effortless effect or with a curly wet effect.. To all of them he has just added a third, the most groundbreaking, with a lot of volume and backwards.

Paz Vega, Úrsula Corberó, Kristen Stewart, Scarlett Johansson or Charlize Theron wore this hairstyle before Rocío Carrasco that leaves the side area very, very short and a lot of volume in the part of the head. It is a lifting effect hairstyle that defines the cheekbones and also gives a lot of prominence to the makeup. An ideal top to show off a short haircut in a sophisticated way on the most special occasions, in the case of Rocío Carrasco, by wearing a bow at the neck of her look, she stylized her figure to the maximum.

To get your hairstyle is as easy as Blow-dry your head downwards to get maximum volume from the roots and then with a roller brush mark backwards. Finally put a texturizing product to achieve that wet effect and finish with a little hairspray.

short hair already garçon It causes a sensation and is the maximum trend. Rocío Carrasco not only hit the table when she cut off her long mahogany hair, but she also plays with all the possibilities, showing that a pixie can be very elegant and totally inspiring.

The key to its versatility is in leaving the upper part longer. Super stylish!