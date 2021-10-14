Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots becomes a film with Vin Diesel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after working with the studio for the past 20 years on the hit franchises Fast & Furious and Chronicles of Riddick, Vin Diesel has once again teamed up with Universal to star and produce a film adaptation of the iconic boxing game. Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots tabletop table.

What’s the movie about?

The action-adventure film, written by Ryan Engle, centers on a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. Engle has made a name for himself in the hit action genre, having co-written the Dwayne Johnson-led adaptation of Rampage at Warner Bros. and Liam Neeson’s vehicles Non-Stop at Universal and The Commuter at Lionsgate.

Production

Diesel is set to produce the film alongside Samantha Vincent via her production banner One Race Films, who signed a first-look deal with the studio in 2011, while Kevin McKeon is ready to oversee the development of the project for Mattel, who will produce with Universal.

Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots

Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots is Mattel’s latest intellectual property to go into the development of a film project, with Universal working on an adaptation of the hit 90s series Wishbone while Warner Bros. is working on Barbie and Hot by Margot Robbie. Also Wheels, MGM that develops American Girl and View-Master, Blumhouse prepares a horror version of the Magic 8-Ball, Marc Forster produces a new Thomas & Friends and many others.