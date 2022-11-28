‘Rocky’, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and the movies that almost killed their actors

Next to a film production there must be a specialized team to safeguard the physical integrity of the actors; in Rocky, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Infernal Possession and a few others, there were big scares due to carelessness.

No matter how careful a high-risk scene may be, there will always be a margin of error. This happened in invincible weaponss with Jackie Chan, and it is well known that this actor has the habit of not using in any of his scenes, which has brought him serious injuries and even a circumstance of real danger. In these tapes a real tragedy could have occurred, but in others there was a greater consequence. Human losses have been registered throughout these years in the industry, such is the case of The Raven, where the death of Brandon Lee, L.The scene was where his character, Eric Draven, is murdered in his apartment at the hands of some criminals.

Margaret Hamilton – ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Youtube

It’s hard to believe that makeup could have been the cause of human loss, yes this happened to Margaret Hamilton in The Wizard of Oz, the green mask that covered her for her character was highly flammable and it coincided that in one scene a spark reached her face. This left the actress with third degree burns… Believe it or not, this could have been worse.

Gunnar Hansen – ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Twitter

In the 70s, the budget available for the film The massacre in Texas it was in short supply, so a real chainsaw was used. it was so Gunnar Hansen he ran all over the place with the dangerous artifact until on one occasion he fell backwards. The chainsaw flew through the air and landed inches from his head.

Bruce Campbell – ‘Infernal Possession’

Youtube

The production of Infernal possession It was made on a low budget, any ideas were welcome to solve the challenges that the film presented as shooting progressed. An occurrence was what almost cost Bruce Cambell his life, because they decided to film on a motorbike, holding the camera with one hand and driving with the other, in the end the cameraman almost broke his head.

Jackie Chan – ‘Invincible Weapons’

Youtube

Possibly Jackie Chan is the one who has been in danger the most times because of his scenes without dubbing; invincible weapons It was the tape that put him in real trouble, and it is that when making the scene where he is going down a metal ramp wrapped in explosive lights, he dislocated his pelvis, injured the seventh and eighth vertebrae and burned his hands.

Sylvester Stallone – ‘Rocky IV’

(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM))

The fighting between rocky (Sylvester Stallone) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), wow they were real, in one of them Lundgren hit the main boxer so hard that he went to the hospital for several days, this because of a request from Stallone himself who told him to hit him as hard as possible. There were those who thought that Rocky IV was the best installment of the film series.

Halle Berry – ‘Die Another Day’

Youtube

The forbidden fruit for Halle Berry was not the apple, but a fig, yes, after cutting a piece of fig to share it with her scene partner in die another day, she began to choke. The moment was being filmed in the dark, which made it difficult for production to figure out what was happening. Poor Halle!

Isla Fisher – ‘Now you see me…’

Youtube

Movies that include escapists in their scenes often make the audience nervous. not knowing if the trick will work at the end of the day. This in fiction, but there were those who almost did not get rid of it in the trick; Fisher Island in Now you see Me… He almost died from drowning underwater!