Business

Rolls-Royce produced the fastest electric aircraft engine in the world: it hit 623 km / h

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Just a few weeks after its first flight, the “Spirit of Innovation” reached the speed of 623km per hour, breaking the speed record for electric aircraft, it also sustained the maximum speed of 555km per hour over a 3km course and the lowest time to reach 3000 meters of altitude, 202 seconds. These records have not yet been certified, but if the speed of 555km / h were confirmed, the Spirit of Innovation would beat the current record of 342km / h held by an Extra 330LE powered by a Siemens engine by 213km / h.

All this took place on November 16, and to have the records certified, the RR is submitting the data to the FAI, the body responsible for aviation world records, extended Féderation Aéronautique International.

The Spirit of Innovation is an old school “tail-dragger” airplane (rear-steered), RR claims it used “the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in the aerospace industry“, with 6,480 cells that feeds a 400 kW (535 HP), 750 volt motor.

Electric airplanes are currently not particularly practical, as current batteries are 50 times less energy-dense (equivalent) than jet fuel.

However, they hold some promise for very short trips, and for breaking speed / altitude records, as they go straight to full power, as this model has just demonstrated.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

differently programmed production and restart of this social safety net. Here are the latest news

7 days ago

Rai fee outside the electricity bill from 2023

2 weeks ago

Next-generation Nissan GT-R will be hybrid “to keep up with the times”

2 weeks ago

the appurtenances do not matter, the Revenue Agency thinks about it

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button