Rolls-Royce produced the fastest electric aircraft engine in the world: it hit 623 km / h

Just a few weeks after its first flight, the “Spirit of Innovation” reached the speed of 623km per hour, breaking the speed record for electric aircraft, it also sustained the maximum speed of 555km per hour over a 3km course and the lowest time to reach 3000 meters of altitude, 202 seconds. These records have not yet been certified, but if the speed of 555km / h were confirmed, the Spirit of Innovation would beat the current record of 342km / h held by an Extra 330LE powered by a Siemens engine by 213km / h.

All this took place on November 16, and to have the records certified, the RR is submitting the data to the FAI, the body responsible for aviation world records, extended Féderation Aéronautique International.

The Spirit of Innovation is an old school “tail-dragger” airplane (rear-steered), RR claims it used “the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in the aerospace industry“, with 6,480 cells that feeds a 400 kW (535 HP), 750 volt motor.

Electric airplanes are currently not particularly practical, as current batteries are 50 times less energy-dense (equivalent) than jet fuel.

However, they hold some promise for very short trips, and for breaking speed / altitude records, as they go straight to full power, as this model has just demonstrated.