Ronald Araújo turned on the alarms after leaving the camp…

Ronald Araújo set off the alarms for FC Barcelona during Celta de Vigo’s visit to the Camp Nou on Tuesday. After match time, the Uruguayan central defender collided with his teammate Gavi in ​​an aerial duel and received a severe blow to the head that made all the fans jump from their seats and caused the concern of all the medical services, who jumped immediately to the field of play to treat him and take him on a stretcher and ambulance directly to the Barcelona hospital to undergo tests.

Minutes after the 23-year-old headed to the medical center, the Barça club issued a medical statement confirming that “the first team player Ronald Araujo has a concussion and has been transferred to a hospital center to carry out additional tests.

According to various information, the international with Uruguay is in good condition and his shock has not gone beyond being a ‘scare’. The journalist Gerard Romero, after the victory of the Catalans against Celta de Vigo, reported that everything was “OK with Ronald Araújo” and that it was nothing serious, adding that right now the medical services of Barça and the hospital were considering leaving him for observation at night or discharge him today.

Xavi reassures the fans

From Barcelona they trust that what happened to Ronald Araújo will not be serious and that he will soon be working with the rest of his teammates. Xavi Hernández spoke in the press room, after the game, about the Uruguayan’s situation and made it clear that they are very calm after he went to the hospital by ambulance.

The one from Terrassa commented, specifically, that “you get scared at first, but the doctor has told us that he is conscious and is fine. You will spend the night in the hospital as a precaution. We have been scared, thinking that a misfortune could happen. The change had to be made. But he’s out of danger, serene. Tomorrow he will be, luckily, at home. It’s just a scare.”