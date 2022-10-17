Ronaldo, the big unboxing still pending

At a time when his case animated the 2022 summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo promised to reveal his truth about his situation at Manchester United. Two months later, the public is still waiting.

It was two months ago to the day. On August 17, Cristiano Ronaldo answered a question on social networks to discuss his situation at Manchester United. Eager to leave a team not qualified for the Champions League, the Portuguese was finally forced to stay with the Red Devils, for lack of an agreement with another club. Amid the rumors, CR7 then indicated that he would speak to give his version of the facts. To date, he has still not spoken on the subject.

” You’ll know the truth when I do an interview in a few weeks. “, he had indicated, in response to a message posted on an account instagram to his glory. Before adding: The media only tell lies. I keep a notebook and out of a hundred pieces of information about me over the past few months, only five were true. Imagine how it goes. Don’t forget that. Wanting to know more, the Dailymail therefore revive Ronaldo in his own way, reminding him that he had not yet spoken.

After the World Cup?

The timing may not be very good anymore, with the 2022 World Cup just a month away. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will probably want to wait until the end of the competition and perhaps a possible departure from Manchester United from month of January 2023, to say what is on his heart… and in his famous notebooks.