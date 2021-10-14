Rosacea and nutrition: diet, foods to avoid and advice on what to eat (Thursday 14 October 2021)

Notes, notes and a lot of sincerity are the perfect recipe for finding the balance between Acne rosacea And Power supply. The reason is very simple: rosacea and rosacea are caused by a combination of hereditary, environmental, psychological and, of course, dietary factors. Among the causes of the rosacea, in fact, there is just the diet. And most importantly, digestive problems. The redness of the face, lesions and inflamed and encysted pimples typical of Acne rosacea and couperose, in fact, can worsen due to aPower supply wrong. The first good habit? avoid foods that can increase blood flow to the surface of the skin. This explains the importance of keeping a diary

