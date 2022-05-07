Rosalía, the new fan of Yailin La Más Viral | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The last album of Rosaliaentitled “Motomami” has been a sensation and generated great impact, especially in the female sector. yailinthe singer’s girlfriend Anuelshared a photo in tribute to the single and the author did not hesitate to comment on it.

Some of the most popular songs on the single are “Saoko”, “Chicken Teriyaki”, “Abcdefg” and “La Fama”.

According to an interview given by the Catalan singer to The country newspaper“Motomami” is a “energy, a way of feeling”. She symbolizes a strong and determined woman, but also real, with her doubts and insecurities. In addition, she assured that the term is in honor of her mother, who used to ride a motorcycle.

The term has inspired several young women to project themselves as an empowered figure and Yailin was one of them, since everything mentioned by Rosalía is considered.

Anuel and his partner, Yailin, present their first collaboration together. (Photo: Anuel / Instagram)

THE COMMENT THAT ROSALÍA LEFT HIM

In the publication shared by the rapper, she can be seen sitting on top of a black motorcycle and wearing a helmet that bears the “Motomami” logo. And not only that, but she looks spectacular in a very sensual black outfit.

As a description, he placed “#MOTOMAMI” and an emoticon of the vehicle.

Rosalía’s response caused a stir among the fans. The interpreter of “Con Altura” wrote “The most viral motomami” along with hearts, referring to the stage name of the Dominican rapper “Yailin the most viral”.

The interaction between the two did not stop there. Rauw Alejandro’s girlfriend shared her post on her Instagram stories and the 21-year-old rapper responded to her comment by saying “Rosalía my rosa.”

