Rosalía tour: the singer chooses Dion Lee for the premiere of her Motomami World Tour 2022

Everything was expectation and nervousness at the start of Rosalía’s tour, the Motomami World Tour 2022. Almería was lucky enough to be the first city to attend the start of the tour that will take the singer to more than 40 cities around the world, and which will end in Paris on December 18.

mommy, an album that has garnered excellent reviews, much better than its fiercest haters much more positive than those who filled their mouths with unjustified reproaches for defying their expectations would have ever wanted, he deserved a different staging, spontaneous and futuristicLike the disk itself. A minimalist and effective proposal based on the choreographies executed by the eight dancers who accompanied her and two side screens where images were projected that a steadicam caught on stage.

Through the screen you could see the details of the outfits that the singer chose for the premiere of the tour, the work of Australian designer Dion Lee. Gone are the more customary references of the bad will, that have given way to the more complex and forceful aesthetic that he already displayed in the video for ‘Saoko’ and in the Tiktok live with which he presented the album. Rosalía – almost without makeup during the entire concert and without the long decorated nails that became one of the hallmarks of the artist’s previous stage -, she barely took off the black and electric blue vertical striped jumper topped by two voluminous shoulder pads that looked like something out of a biker jacket, the thigh-high leather boots, and the pleated miniskirt that fitted the body with a wide belt with double buckles on the sides, a style that, together with the braids, made a nod to the aesthetic animeone of the singer’s confessed influences.

Dion Lee, architect of the look from the start of Rosalía’s tour, is an Australian designer born in 1985. He launched his eponymous brand in 2009, when he was 23 years old. It premiered that same year at Australian Fashion Week. His success was such that, a year later, he became the first designer to make a catwalk appearance at the Sydney Opera House in 2010. In September 2012, Lee moved to London, where he made his debut at Sydney Fashion Week. London. In 2014 he went on to exhibit at New York Fashion Week.

The unisex designs and the technical and architectural workmanship of Dio Lee, inspired by the designers of the early 1990s—a big fan of Helmut Lang, for example— have conquered a legion of celebrities, among which stand out Dua Lipa, Emma Watson, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski.

For now it is unknown if Rosalía will continue to trust Dion Lee to dress her for the rest of the Motomami World Tour 2022, or if he will resort to the styles of other creators. Judging by the singer’s taste for fashion, it is most likely that she will surprise us with various outfits that will not be obvious at all. Word of Motomami.