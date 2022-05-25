Rosario Dawson confessed what we suspected about taking on her role as Ahsoka in Star Wars

Despite the success of the series and productions that Disney+ has undertaken with the Star Wars universe, such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Bobba Fett and now Obi-Wan Kenobi is about to be released, no one would imagine what happened to the actress Rosario Dawson and her role as Ahsoka.



The star of the next series of Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson, described how the first offer he received to play the character was and how little he received from it. In an interview with an entertainment magazine, the actress detailed how her experience was from the beginning with this character of starwars who will now have his own show.

Rosario Dawson has embodied the character of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe and will have her spin-off

Dawson commented on the fact that his first appearance as Ahsoka Tano was not accompanied by any attached contract. “When they were first talking about this potential of Ahsoka appearing in the second season of Mando, it was like you were interested in it and you hated it at the same time and you didn’t want to do anything ever again, we are not going to hire you“; commented.

For this 43-year-old actress, it is a very exciting adventure to take on the legacy of now iconic jedi. “I’m building on years of work by many other people,” said. “What he did Ashley Eckstein Growing this character up from a teenager has given me a huge amount of work to look at and build on, which is very unusual.”

He continued: “I have the opportunity to be part of a universe, a team and a world that, even as I get older, I could still participate in. That’s huge. You know what I mean? To have that longevity with something, In my industry, that’s not particularly heard. It makes me feel very grateful.”

Every step she takes within the Star Wars universe is a tremendous opportunity for this actress who is just beginning her journey in this galactic family. Fans have high expectations regarding this character and how he will be involved with the rest of the stories. Dawson has expressed a great desire to learn and to leave everything of himself on the set to create a link with the fandom.

Ahsoka from Disney + still does not have a release date but filming is already underway

Ahsoka Tano’s character appeared in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars of 2008, as the Jedi Padawan of the incredible Anakin Skywalker. She then took on a central role in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. With the original voice of Ashley Ecksteinthe character has been portrayed by Dawson in every live-action appearance in both The Mandalorian like in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. The spin-off does not yet have a release date but it is expected to be ready in 2023.

Rosario Dawson debuted as Ahsoka Tano specifically in the season 2, in episode 5 from The Mandalorian and also made an appearance in the episode 6 from The Book of Boba Fett. In 2020 it was announced that Ahsoka would be getting her own live-action series and the series reportedly began filming in April 2022. Alongside Dawson she will be joined in Ahsoka by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has been hired in a currently undisclosed role. The news was confirmed by the same Obi-Wan Kenobiwho is also the husband of Winstead, Ewan McGregor.