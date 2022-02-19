Russia and Ukraine: the 3 main routes that Moscow can use if Putin decides to invade

James 13 hours ago News, US Leave a comment 127 Views

russian tanks

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists he has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the United States says Moscow could attack “at any moment.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a few days ago that the Kremlin has preparations ready.

“Everyone can see what the potential routes are.”

With around 150,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, experts agree, Russia has several options if you decide to attack.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The thief who stole diamonds worth US$5.7 million and will only pay a fine of US$340

Drafting BBC News World 4 hours image source, London Metropolitan Police Caption, Lulu Lakatos posed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved