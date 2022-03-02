Russia and Ukraine | “We are using economic weapons to stop a real war”: what can be the impact of financial sanctions

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Anti-invasion protester in Ukraine.

image source, Getty Images

Although the West has not sent troops to the front lines, it has entered the war using extensive economic artillery against the government of Vladimir Putin.

The European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and their allies this week banned transactions in US dollars with the Russian Central Bank in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Other sanctions were added to the measure such as the exclusion of some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment systemwhich allows the direct transfer of money across borders, with the aim of isolating Moscow from the international financial system.

The British government, for its part, said it will freeze the assets of major Russian banks and exclude them from the UK financial system, while the European Union announced sanctions targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies such as those of defending.

