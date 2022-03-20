Russia fights for the first time with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in the war in Ukraine | Univision World News

Russia marked a global military milestone this Saturday by launching first time in combat a hypersonic weapon: It is about the Kinzhal missiles, with which it has attacked an arms depot in Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the use of the Kinzhal in the destruction of a Ukrainian underground depot that had missiles and ammunition in Deliatin, a town in southwestern Ukraine. close to the Romanian border.
Russian authorities released a video of what is supposed to be the impact of the missiles against the warehouse. The Ukrainian Army confirmed the attack but said it could not identify the type of weapon used.
Hypersonic missiles, which are considered the next generation of combat weapons, can carry conventional weapons but also nuclear warheads. And do it faster and more accurately than other missiles.
The Kinzhal, (dagger, in Russian), can avoid anti-aircraft defenses because it is difficult to follow their trajectory due to their ability to change direction mid-flight.
“This is the first case of use of hypersonic weapons in combat in the world,” military analyst Vasily Kashin told the agency. AFP.
Russian state news agency ESTUARY Novosti further points out that this is the first time that Russia has used advanced weapons capable of carrying nuclear warheads in the Ukraine war.
Why are Kinzhal missiles so dangerous?
Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kinzhal missiles in 2018 as “the ideal weapon”, by flying ten times faster than the speed of sound. Experts consider that Russia leads the race for hypersonic weaponsfollowed by China and the United States.
Putin has repeatedly boasted in recent years of investing in hypersonic missiles. The Kinzhals they can hit a target 1,240 miles away with high precision.
The Russian high-precision hypersonic missile was presented to the world in March 2018, when the first test was also carried out with this weapon, which, according to Moscow, is capable of circumventing any anti-missile shield.
One of the main characteristics of the Russian missile is the ability to permanently maneuver during its trajectory, which makes it extremely difficult to intercept.