Russia-Ukraine: the first crypto war

As the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare an invasion against Ukraine, two economies that have led the adoption of the new form of digital money they are turning to it to gain an advantage in the geopolitical confrontation.

The first major conflict of the cryptocurrency era also means that, for the first time, a tool that can easily move billions of dollars across borders it is available to be used by both parties. “Since there is no central controller that can impose its morals on users, cryptocurrencies can be used to fund the Ukrainian military or help Russia circumvent sanctions,” said Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder of cryptocurrency analytics firm cryptocurrencies Elliptical.

“No one can really prevent cryptocurrencies from being used by both parties.” But to what extent it could actually influence the conflict remains to be seen.

Donations of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bitcointhough symbolic, may not mean much to a Ukrainian military which received USD 650 million in weapons from the United States last year and you are still outnumbered. Russian crypto activity has historically paled in comparison to the transactions processed by its traditional financial institutions.

Russian sources raised around USD 400 million dollars in cryptocurrencies for hacking attacks ransomware last year74 percent of global revenue from this crime, according to a recent study by chain analysisthe data signature of blockchain. However, that sum represents only a small fraction since Russian financial transactions exceed USD 46 billion per day according to the US Treasury Department.

“The challenge for the Russian economy and users, in this context, is the immaturity of crypto as part of its financial system does not allow them to circumvent the multinational sanctions that are being imposed at scale,” said Juan Zárate, former deputy secretary of the Treasury and deputy national security adviser in the George W. Bush administration.

“If this happened five years from now and there was increased infrastructure, adoption and volume, it might be a different story. But that is not the current reality.”

Both parties have deep roots in crypto. the signature chain analysis places to Ukraine as the first European country to adopt cryptocurrency and the fourth in the world. In September, the country legalized cryptocurrencies, and its new Ministry of Digital Transformation has released video advertisements to encourage tech startups to include the use of cryptocurrencies. A number of crypto activists called for donations to Ukraine shortly after that Russia launched an attack on Thursday. Ryan Selkisthe founder of the crypto firm Messaritweeted: “One of the best things we could do as an industry is to find out how to support the Ukrainian people and their resistance with crypto contributions.”

Screenshot of the Twitter account of Ryan Selkis, the founder of crypto firm Messari.

Austin Cain, who led the group of cryptocurrency investors that tried to buy the US Constitution, called on his supporters to “come together to save lives in Ukraine. I would love to improvise and share ideas… send me a message if you are interested”. In a message sent to Washington PostCain said activists were meeting digitally to decide their next moves.

Late on Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of the cryptocurrency platform FTX, wrote on Twitter that “we just gave $25 to every Ukrainian on FTX.” In Ukraine, Vitaliy Deynega, an IT worker in Kiev who founded a non-governmental organization called Come Back Alive, has raised $400,000 worth of cryptocurrencies since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began to buy medical and military supplies for the army, according to Elliptical.

A residential building is damaged after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The crowdfunding for global causes is not new, but cryptocurrencies make it easy to transfer fundswhich are not subject to the same obstacles as traditional bank transfers.

Russia has established itself as a hub for illicit crypto activitiesincluding attacks from ransomware and cryptocurrency-based money laundering, according to chain analysis. Cryptocurrency companies operating in the city of Moscow, the financial district of the Russian capital, raised USD 700 million in digital assets of entities linked to criminal activity in the last three years, according to chain analysis.

Which could drive usage among companies looking to avoid penalties. The sanctions announced by the Biden administration se focus heavily on banks and do not cover energy payments, which means that some of the largest companies in Russia do not need to resort to a dark network of crypto payments at the moment. Even if they did, experts say, crypto would not be as attractive a place as it seems.”

The problem is the exit ramp. You could theoretically move as many payments as you wanted, but until you can buy a burger on the street, there’s not much you can do with the money,” said Nick Furneaux, CEO of UK-based research firm CSITech and author of the book Investigating Cryptocurrencies.

US authorities have shown increasing sophistication in tracking and seizing illicit crypto fundsa development that could further deter Russian interests looking for ways to evade the wave of new sanctions.

The Justice Department announced this month that it seized $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Allegedly Stolen in 2016 Crypto Exchange Hack Bitfinex. Last summer, the Justice Department recovered $2.3 million worth of bitcoin paid to Eastern European cybercriminals after they shut down the Colonial pipeline in an attack by ransomware which caused fuel shortages on the East Coast.

“The oligarchs have so many well-off accountants and shill bankers around the world, they really don’t need to go down that road,” said Marshall Billingslea, a former deputy secretary of the Treasury Department during the Trump administration.

“And if they are investing in strong sanctions advisers, they are being put on notice that some of these coins blockchain As the bitcoin they are not nearly as opaque as they might have thought.”

Russian forces are closing in on Kiev from the north and northeast, according to the Ukrainian military, with growing fears that the capital could fall on the second day of Russia’s invasion. photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

The Biden administration has leaned on the cryptocurrency industry to take its own steps to block and report sanctioned entities. The Treasury Department published guidance in October reminding crypto firms that they are responsible for policing their own platforms and that oversights could lead to “enforcement actions…and negative reputational and business impacts.” of a company.”

Some Russian figures are also urging more internal oversight of the cryptocurrency. In a televised meeting with Putin on Thursday, Alexander Shokhin, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs business group, told the Russian leader that in the interest of “minimizing external financial risks”the government should “institute effective regulation of digital financial assets and cryptocurrency.”

In the meantime, coinbasethe largest cryptocurrency exchange based in the United States, said it is taking a series of measures as the crisis in Ukraine unfolds, including blocking IP addresses in sanctioned areas and working with intelligence analysts to monitor “threat actors and their networks,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We remain vigilant to ensure that we do our part and our obligations in the context of this rapidly evolving conflict.”

Robinson, of EllipticalHe did, however, point out the countries’ creative uses of crypto under sanction. He said that Iran has been able to put its oil reserves to use by repurposing them for mining energy-intensive cryptocurrencies.potentially saving hundreds of millions of dollars. “Cryptocurrency mining provides a way to monetize your oil and gas reserves on the global market, even if you’re not able to physically export them,” he said.

Jeremy B. Merrill and Jeanne Whalen contributed to this report.

