Russia-Ukraine war, the Kiev gymnasium becomes an aid sorting center: “We are 350, even the president thanked us”

Yura ran a gym, Sergeij with his wife he ran a beauty salon and barbershop, others a restaurant and so on. The bombs on Kiev they changed the lives of all of them and within days of the Russian attack they reinvented themselves. With the country and the capital at war, Yura Prostetskiione of the leaders of the support group Volunteers Elohim (the God of Israel, from the Old Testament) decided that something had to be done to help the population in difficulty: the war is fought on the front line, but also in the support phase.

And so his gym, Al’bion Fitnesson the western outskirts of Kiev has become a sorting center for tons of goods to be donated free of charge to the people of the neighborhood, but not only: “We bring it to those who cannot come to us, to military in service to protect the city, in hospitals, in short, anyone who requests it. I did not imagine that the Russia he would have attacked – explains Yura -, but when it happened I had a moment of shock, then I rearranged my ideas and together with a friend we activated all this “.

Five distribution points scattered around the capital, all with the same goal: to help those in need with support goods, food (in the warehouse first-rate items, Italian from the most popular brands), hygiene products, for the home , clothes. Elohim operates a network of approx 350 volunteers that all day take care of the collection, storage and delivery of the material and all the necessary chores. In the headquarters of Vatslava Havela bulvard there is a logisticianone psychotherapista massage therapist if necessary, considering the weights transported every day by the volunteers to load and unload. And then one cook extraordinary at the disposal of the troop that in a few square meters prepares, among others, delicious Golubtsy, cabbage rolls stewed with pork and rice. All decided to lend a hand with the aim of growing: “Soon, a matter of days, we will become an official organization – adds the owner of the gym – And then we can do much more. The president himself gave us his appreciation ”.

The morning is hectic, vans arriving and unloading, the goods divided by sector and stowed well, even in the midst of barbells and treadmills. In the meantime, each request arrived at the site must be prepared according to need and other means are leaving for delivery. In the meantime, three sprightly arrive babus’of grandmothers absolutely capable of shopping and returning to their apartments a block away: “If you weren’t young to give us a hand – the eyes of one of the old ladies, 85, narrow in a slot for the emotion – I was a child, but I do not forget the horror of Second World Warespecially in Ukraine. Reliving those moments is terrifyingI don’t know if I will be able to resist this time if Russia does not go away ”.

You have to check how things are going in another marshalling yard in Elohim which, however, is located on the other side of the city, on the right bank of the gigantic river. Dnepr which divides Kiev in two. During the long transfer, in the chaos of the checkpoints, Yura Prostetskii tells her about the war and the soul of her organization: “In Ukraine left and right no longer exist, nationalists and progressives, pro-Europeans and Russian speakers. Putin has united everyone. We do not look at which party who enters our organization votes, the help they can give us counts for us. My opinion, listen to some people I know within the defense system, is that the conflict will last until at least June, but will end within the year. Then rebuilding the country will not be easy“.