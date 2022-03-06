Russian gymnast uses war symbol Z during award ceremony

Midtime Editorial

The controversy and the expressions of Russian athletes have already reached the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup after the Russian gymnast Ivan Kouliak wore in his jersey a Z formed with adhesive tape and that alludes to the letter painted by the soldiers who are in the war with Ukraine.

The World Cup is held in Doha, qatarwhere kuliak participates and where he had the opportunity to get on the podium after the Final of the parallel bars test, in which the winner was the Ukrainian Illia Kovtun.

kuliakwho according to press reports received military training since 2021, will not be able to participate at the European Championships or any other competition organized by the International Gymnastics Federation.

This demonstration of support for the Russian army may cost it to be sanctioned to the gymnast since it is considered support for an armed conflict.

What is the Z that Kuliak wore on his chest?

The letter Z has been placed on combat vehicles, armored cars and transport vehicles of the Russian army that are involved in the war on the territory of Ukraine. Its meaning is ‘for victory’ and has been used by other Russian sportsmen these days.

the former gymnast Svetlana Khorkina he has encouraged his peers to express their pride in their nation. “Campaign of all those who are not ashamed to be Russian. Let’s spread it,” 43-year-old Khorkina wrote. on their social networks. She is a former gymnast who has the rank of colonel in the Russian army and is married to a general.