Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart Discuss Rumors of Their Appearances on ‘Dr. Strange 2’

United States.- Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart talked about the rumors that they will appear in the next sequel to Doc Strange. Last week, a new trailer for the upcoming film, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, aired during the Super Bowl LVI.

In the clip, fans noticed a voice that sounded very similar to Stewart saying, “We should tell her the truth.” The British actor, 81, previously played the telekinetic professor Charles Xavier in the movie series X Men from Marvel.

Stewart was asked about the speculation in a recent interview with Comic Bookthough he was coy about his involvement in the sequel.

You know, people have been imitating my voice since I walked onstage 60 years ago,” Stewart told the outlet. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, 45, who plays dead pool at Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also denied claims that he is in the film after fans noticed what they believe to be an image of the anti-hero on a poster.

I guess I really shouldn’t say anything about it, but I’m not really in the movie,” Reynolds told Variety. “I might be an unreliable narrator, but I promise I’m not in the movie.

In the action-packed trailer, Doctor Strange (benedict cumberbatch) enlists the help of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch from elizabeth olsen to control the colliding universes. He also comes face to face with the dark variant of him, Strange Supreme, who appeared earlier in the series. Disney+ What If…?

The film is directed by Sam Rami, who previously directed the films of spider-man starring Tobey Maguire in the early 2000s, and also sees the return of Rachel McAdams as the Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong comor wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the mentor turned enemy of Strange, Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will also make his MCU debut as America Chavez.

Last year, Olsen, 32, spoke to Variety about filming the Doctor Strange sequel after wrapping WandaVision and how the stories inform each other. He earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in the limited series.

I didn’t know about my role in Doctor Strange until right before we went back to filming during the pandemic. We had two months left and we had already filmed most of our show,” he recalled at the time. “Really, I didn’t know anything until that moment I was released. [Doctor Strange 2] verbally Added Olsen: “So I tried, as much as I could, almost less, to affect WandaVision as WandaVision affected it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure everything is honoring what we did [en el programa]”.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.