Safer children in the car with Cybex Anoris T i-Size, the first car seat with an airbag

The theme of the safety of children in the car it is very important but it is probably talked about too little, often only when fatal accidents occur. That’s why I was happy to participate at a Cybex event, a well-known German company that deals, among other things, with the realization car seats which have obtained important awards for their safety. A presentation dedicated to the launch of a product designed to ensure greater safety for children on board the cars. An opportunity also to take a look crash tests that this company carries out internally to evaluate the reliability of its products. An event to which I participated in a different spirit than usual. As a father of a girl of less than 5 years, I have always been very careful to choose products capable of adequately protecting her in the car. When you approach the child car seat market for the first time as a parent, you open up a real “world” that many are unaware of. A world full of crash tests and safety scores, not very different from what we are used to seeing with Euro NCAP. So I was particularly curious to find out what Cybex was going to present.

MUCH SAFER

This “mysterious” Cybex product has been revealed by CEO Martin Pos during a short presentation directly inside the factory of the company that is located in Bayreuth, in Germany. This is the new Anoris T i-Size car seat, the first to be equipped with an integrated airbag. A product that has been defined as a “technical revolution“, able to offer about 50% more safety than other seats facing forward (value derived from internal crash tests taking into account the criteria of the ADAC frontal crash test). Furthermore, when compared to traditional car seats for rear facing children, Anoris has better overall performance in terms of active and passive protection.

A product already imagined over 15 years ago from the company and that it took many years of work. In fact, the latest technologies were used to create it, which made it possible to overcome various technical obstacles, as the CEO himself told us. The seat uses a mix of sensors, specific software and algorithms developed internally. Behind this product there are also several patents. Obviously, the technical details of the operation of this seat are confidential but Cybex has developed a system capable of significantly increasing the safety of small children in the car in the event of an accident. But how exactly does it work?

The integrated airbag protects both the baby’s head and neck and is placed inside a safety cushion. It only pops out when the built-in mini computer decides it’s needed. The whole occurs in milliseconds. Upon opening, the airbag forms a sort of C in front of the child. For those who ask, there is a small battery that allows you to power the system and that it should last for the entire useful life of the product. In any case, it can be replaced. This seat offers enough leg room for children up to six years of age. The car seat – developed according to UN R129 / 03 standards – is suitable for children from a height of 76 cm. The seat adapts to the growth of the child up to the age of six or up to a height of 115 centimeters and a maximum weight of 21 kilograms. Parents can adjust the seat in three comfortable positions so that the child can easily fall asleep on long journeys. The price? The new Cybex Anoris T i-Size car seat will be available from the end of November 2021 at € 699.95.

CRASH TEST

The presentation of the new seat was also an opportunity to take a closer look at the crash tests that Cybex carries out in its factory to test the validity of its products. Specifically, we had the opportunity to witness a test of the new Anoris T i-Size. A very interesting experience that allowed us to see how the company is you really take great care in testing the safety of these products. To define the new seat, for example, more were needed 1,000 crash tests.