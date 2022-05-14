Salah: “I am the best in the world”

A few days before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Mohamed Salah has claimed that he is the best player in the world in his position. These statements were made when he collected an award. The Egyptian was recently named the best footballer of the year by the FWA (Football Journalists Association).

“If you compare me to any player in my position, not only in my team but in the whole world, you will see that I am the best. Before 2018 some people said that I couldn’t do anything after leaving Chelsea, but I went ahead and did great things. I think that in a certain way it was positive and I try to be in line”, affirmed the player net.

“I remember the last final against Real Madrid like it was yesterday. Now we arrive well prepared and I hope to be able to do it, take revenge in the next final.”, sentenced. What is clear is that the duel will be in Paris on the pitch. There will be a star fight. On one side Karim Benzema for Real Madrid. In the other, Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. The one that shines the most has all the ballots to be the next Ballon d’Or.