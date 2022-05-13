Salah sends a ‘recadito’ to Madrid heading to the Champions Final

Midtime Editorial

Muhammad Salah, Liverpool winger, is clear that he wants to close this season with a flourish. Although getting the Premier League is complicated, He has the Champions League Final in his sights and, after winning the footballer of the year award from the Football Journalists Association (FWA), took the opportunity to send a ‘recadito’ to Real Madrid.

Meringues and Reds I know will face next May 28 at the Final of the Champions League. The Liverpool and Salah look for their revengea after caressing the title in the 2017/2018 season, where the Whites won 3-1.

That meeting he was marked by injury of the Egyptian after suffering an unfortunate fall due to contact with Sergio Ramos. Salah has not forgotten that moment, so he seeks revenge on the Spanish team.

“Memory the last Final against him real Madrid as if it were yesterday. Now we come well prepared and i hope i can do it, take revenge in the next Final,” said the Egyptian striker.

On the other hand, continued to ‘put’ fear into the Spanish squadsince upon receiving the FWA award assured what is he best footballer that exists in his positionsomething that his numbers reinforce: 48 games played, 30 goals scored and 16 assists.

“If you compare me with any player in my positionnot only in my team but in the whole world, you will see that I’m the best. Before 2018 some people said that I couldn’t do anything after leaving Chelsea, but I went ahead and did great things. I think in a way it was positive and I try to stay in line,” he said.