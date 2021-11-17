Sports

Salernitana, no suitable purchase offer: new extension

Kim Lee11 hours ago
The Salernitana continues to sail in turbulent waters. The Trustees have issued an official statement on the status of the club for sale. The risk that the Campania club will not play the second round is high. Below is the content.

“PRESS RELEASE
Clarifications on the offers for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of US Salernitana 1919 SRL

The Trustees announce that:

  • offers received to date cannot be accepted because:

missing the necessary documentation to verify the independence requirements imposed by the trust deed;

or missing the documentation useful for demonstrating the ability to bind the person issuing the declaration of independence;

or subject to conditions and services connected to uncertain and future elements that are irreconcilable with the ban on the over-activity of the trust imposed by the deed

  • some of the interested parties also highlighted the need – to formulate the offer – to have more time available to carry out the due diligence, also in consideration of the fact that the draft financial statements closed on 30 June 2021 of the USSalernitana 1919 Srl – with the related documents – were made available by the company on 21 October 2021 and therefore entered into the data room on that date.

Having noted the above, the Trustees announce that they have decided to extend the deadline for the presentation of the irrevocable purchase offers until 5 December 2021, it being understood that they must have the characteristics referred to in the press release of 5 October 2021 and that the same Trustee reserve the right to accept the offer deemed most advantageous within the deadline – already indicated – of December 15, 2021.

TRUST SALERNITANA 2021

The Trustees
Melior Trust Srl
Widar Trust Srl “.


