Sales boom for Citroen Ami, the 6 thousand euro electric car

During 2019, Citroen embarked on its electrification offensive, starting to propose one low-emission car series able to meet the needs of the greener and pollution-conscious public. The French manufacturer has not only cared about the most experienced drivers, but has also put one on the market solution also suitable for fourteen year olds (with the only constraint of having obtained the AM license, the so-called license for engines of less than 50 cm3) and registered as an (electric) motorized quadricycle.

And it is this last proposal that makes the difference in the Citroen range that, thanks to Ami, it has managed to market over 4 thousand orders, both in city and cargo variant. We have already talked about Citroen Ami in one previous test and we anticipate that in the next few days we will publish an exclusive content about it; but what is Ami? It is a light quadricycle developed with a view to offering a valid solution for urban mobility. L’autonomy is about 70 km, the maximum speed of 45km / h and it takes 3 hours to recharge. The super compact size allows simple movements and to make a complete inversion in a “handkerchief” of the road. There are two seats and inside there are numerous compartments and spaces dedicated to those who have to carry bags, backpacks or simply shopping.

Citroen Ami is an extremely practical car that offers the best on city streets, such as those of Milan. The transalpine producer in the last period has received many orders and at the moment, consulting the official website, about 15 weeks to receive one. The price is certainly one of the most interesting aspects: by taking advantage of the incentives it is possible to pay it poco less than 6 thousand euros, alternatively Citroen offers different leasing formulas starting from 19.99 euros / month, practically the Netflix installment.