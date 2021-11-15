sales collapsed by 40% in the UK, but is first in the standings – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty Vanguard went to meet a real collapse in terms of sales at launch with regards to the market UK, while still easily conquering the first place in the ranking weekly of the best-selling games.

According to reports from GamesIndustry.biz, based on data collected by GSD, Call of Duty Vanguard would have marked the 40% less sales compared to the previous chapter, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, again as regards the United Kingdom.

Call of Duty Vanguard looks a bit subdued in terms of UK sales

The decline is more marked on the physical market front, but it is also sensitive for the digital edition of the game: on the latter front, Vanguard recorded 26% fewer sales than in the previous chapter, while in the physical edition it is dropped by 44%.

This could indicate a certain tiredness for the brand, which has been repeated annually for years with the entire Activision practically dedicated to this. However, it is always about the second biggest launch of the year in the UK, surpassed only by FIFA 22. The two titles in question are competing for the top of the weekly ranking in the United Kingdom for the week ended November 6, 2021, visible below: