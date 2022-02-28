Salma Hayek dazzles at the SAG Awards in an elegant pink satin Gucci dress | Special: Instagram

Mexican actress, Salma Hayekdazzled upon his arrival at the SAG Awards 2022 dressed in an elegant satin dress from the Italian fashion house Gucci as part of the award nominees for her performance in the film “House of Gucci”.

The legendary actress 55 years old She attended the delivery ceremony dressed in a glamorous old pink dress with a straight silhouette, without sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline, which she complemented with luxury jewelry, translucent gloves and sandals with golden platforms.

The acclaimed actress originally from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruzcaptured the spotlight of the international press as she passed through the silver carpet, wearing a high ponytail with soft waves and makeup that highlighted her turquoise blue eyeliner, her tanned cheeks and her nude lips.

The film “La Casa Gucci” directed by the British filmmaker, Ridley Scottgarnered three nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in the categories “Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture”, “Best Leading Actress” and “Best Supporting Actor”.

In the film inspired by the murky and Machiavellian story after the murder of Maurizio Gucci, heir to one of the most important fashion empires of all time, Salma Hayek plays the clairvoyant Pina Auriemma.

The actress from Veracruz is nominated in the “Best Ensemble in a Movie” category along with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto and the 28th edition of the SAG Awards is held at the Barker Hangar of the Airport of Santa Monica, Calif.

Salma Hayek made history by becoming the first Mexican to be nominated for an Oscar in the Lead Actress category for her masterful portrayal of the painter Frida Kahlo in the movie “Frida”critically acclaimed role that catapulted her to international fame.

The wife of the French billionaire businessman, François-Henri Pinault, became the first Latina superheroine by personifying Ajak in the movie “The Eternals” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the biggest box office hits of 2021.

The Oscar-nominated actress from Veracruz is one of the most influential celebrities in the fashion industry and throughout her extensive artistic career she has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and graced successful advertising campaigns.

She recently transformed into the goddess Hera to star in a commercial for the German brand BMW inspired by classic Greek mythology alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger that premiered during the broadcast of the Super Bowl 2022 held on February 13.

Salma Hayek is one of the most sought-after Latin actresses in the Hollywood film industry, in November 2021 she received her star at the Hall of Fame and her man was captured alongside the legendary legends of the entertainment world.