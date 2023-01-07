Sam Smith, Depeche Mode and well of festivals

In 2022 the festivals returned and there was a little chaos in the live music scene. With the public buying tickets back to a pre-pandemic level, 2023 should be a year of normalization. The most powerful movement is the arrival of Primavera Sound in Madrid, a new player on the scene in the capital. At this point we already know the lineups of the main summer festivals, with heads like Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Queens of The Stone Age, Sam Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + The Machine or The Chemical Brothers.







In addition to the festivals, we must add stops by international artists such as the Pixies, Robbie Williams, The Cat Empire and Roger Waters (March), Bruce Springsteen (April), Coldplay, Ozzy Osbourne + Judas Priest, Elton John and Hans Zimmer (May), The Who and Rammstein (June), Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Iron Maiden, Arctic Monkeys, Rod Stewart, Maroon 5 and Metallica (July); and Blink-182 (October).

Those who have spent the summer dancing and singing stay they will finally have a date with Quevedo and their long-awaited first tour, starting at the Gran Canaria Arena on March 11; and continuing by the Palacio de Deportes Wizink Center in Madrid on May 5 and the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona on the 12th of the same month.

The most anticipated albums

If Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles shared the limelight in 2022; 2023 is called to be the year of Metallica, Sam Smith, Depeche Mode, Shakira, Jennifer López and Iggy Pop. The rock band will release 72 seasons on April 14, from which you can already listen to their first single, Aeternal Lux. It will be her twelfth studio album. The group’s vocalist, James Hetfield explained that the title refers to the 72 seasons that make up the first years of life. “In them our true or false self is formed,” he explained.





Memento Mori is the name of the next Depeche Mode CD, which will be released in March. The title is a tribute to the death of the keyboardist and founding member of the group, Andrew Fletcher, in May of last year. “It means ‘remember we’re all going to die,’ it sounds emotional but it’s also positive,” explained singer-songwriter Martin Gore. Sam Smith, who will continue to fulfill his tradition of releasing records every three years with Glory (January 27th). “Gloria got me through dark times and was a beacon in my life. I hope she has the same effect on you ”, she published on social networks.

The new vintage will bring with it This is me now by Jennifer Lopez, twenty years after This is me…then, and eight from the release of his latest studio album. The New Yorker advanced that she will collect the “emotional, spiritual and psychological journey” that she has undertaken in the last two decades. Of course, she has not yet specified the official date. Neither did Shakira, who has not yet announced the title of what will be her twelfth album, but she did indicate that it will have songs in English and Spanish. In the same line are Selena Gómez, Kiley Minogue and Dua Lipa, who declared that her third work will be “a complete turnaround” with respect to Future Nostalgia (2020). And Ed Sheeran, who gave the tip on Instagram.







Who has given more details is Lana del Rey, who will share Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd on March 10, from which his first single, with the same title, advanced. The singer will share a day with Miley Cyrus and her Endless Summer Vacationfrom which he will release the first single, Summer, this Friday, January 13. Even so, the person in charge of opening the year has been Iggy Pop with Every Loser. January will also be dominated by the country singer Margo price with Strays on 13 and the Italian band Maneskin with Rush on 20, which have continued to grow since in 2021 they imposed their rock at Eurovision.

February will host three major comebacks. The one with Shania Twain with queen of me on the 3rd —where he will share the limelight with Young Fathers (Heavy, Heavy) and Ellie Goulding (higher than heaven)—; and those of Paramore with This is why and Kelela with Raven on the 10th. On the 17th it will be Pink’s turn (trustfall) and Caroline Polacheck (Desire, I want to turn into you); and on the 24th that of Gorillaz, who will propose cracker island. A CD that will feature collaborations from, among others, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala and Thundercat. Smashing Pumpkins will double lead with the second and third acts of their rock opera project autumn, on January 31 and April 21. For the following from Lewis Capaldi, Broken by desire to be heavenly sentwe will have to wait until May 19.

In the list of artists who will publish new work but have not yet announced when are Rihanna -who will headline the Superbowl show on February 12-, Coldplay, The Cure, Morrissey, Tainy, Olivia Rodrigo, Duki, John Frusciante, the debut as a soloist by Michael Stipe, Blinck-182, Nicki Nicole, Little Jesus, Judas Priest, Daniela Spalla, Cardi B, Marina Fages, Steve Vai, Kali Uchis, King Diamond, Charly Garcia, The Libertines, He Killed a Wheeler, Fall Out Boy, Queens of the Stone Age, Austin TV and Miranda!.

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10. pic.twitter.com/JUgcadUiGF — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 5, 2023

In Spain the new works of Fito Paez are expected (Love reversals after love), Lola Indigo (The Dragon), Bad Gyal, Quevedo, Ana Mena, Aitana, Ginebras, El Kanka (things of the living), Nuria Graham (cyclamen), Daniel (Postscript) and Andrés Suárez (Round trip).

Festivals and live music

Metallica, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, The Weknd, Rammstein and Robbie Williams are some of the main international artists that will visit Spain in 2023. Michael Bublé will also visit between January and February, The Kooks in January, Pixies and Lewis Capaldi in February, Eros Ramazzotti in March and April; Vance Joy and Maneskin in April; and Romeo Santos in July.

Within the national scene, Joaquín Sabina will return to the stage three years after his fatal fall, with a tour that will start on April 20 in Gran Canaria. Alejandro Sanz will resume his tour sanz live in summer, Lola Indigo will present her new album in May in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as will Bad Gyal in February.

Pablo Alborán will start his new tour in May in Fuengirola, Vanesa Martín the same month in Murcia, Pablo López in Barcelona, ​​and Manuel Carrasco in June in Seville, where he will repeat at La Cartuja after his attendance record in 2022. Jorge will also be seen Drexler, who will perform for the first time at the Wizink Center on January 28. The urban artist Pedro Capó, for his part, will be in Madrid and Barcelona in May.

The festivals will be one of the main claims. The Inverfest in Madrid will be one of the first and will host performances by Alice Wonder, Varry Brava, Amaia, Depedro, Antílopez, Amatria, Morgan, Belén Aguilera, Christina Rosenvinge, Baiuca, María Peláe, Nacho Vegas, Ede, Lagartija Nick, Sexy Zebras , La Bien Querida and Guitarricadelafuente. Later on will come Polar Sound in Baqueria/Beret —with Vetusta Morla, Sidecars and Marlon—, Let’s Festival in Barcelona —with Ginebras, Karavana and Los Punsetes—, Iruña Rock in Pamplona -with Natos and Waor and Ciudad Jara— the FIV in Vigo —with La Casa Azul, Sidonie and Delaporte—; and the SanSan in Benicassim —with Phoenix, Leiva, Milky Chance, Lory Meyers and Viva Suecia—.







April will be the turn of Viña Rock, which will host Ska-p, Desakato’s farewell tour, Tanxugueiras and Boikot; and the Warm Up in Murcia, with Franz Ferdinand and Vetusta Morla already confirmed. June will open the summer season with the powerful Primera Sound in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​headed by Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar and Blur. The capital will also celebrate the Tomavistas, which will visit La casa azul, Sidonie, Ginebras and Triángulo de Amor Bizarro; and the Boombastic, with Bizarrap at the helm. The most nostalgic will be able to enjoy Love the Twenties, which has advanced to King Africa, Kate Ryan and Cascada, although many more artists are expected.

In July it will be the turn of Mad Cool, who have already announced Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams, Sam Smith, The Prodigy, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Black Keys. The BBK in Bilbao will go to Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, The Chemical Brothers and The Blaze. The Botanical Nights, which will take place during the summer period, will feature, among many others, Patti Smith, Belle and Sebastian, Jessie J, Yann Tiersen; and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals.

DramBeach will bring together The Prodigy and Bennan Heart in Almería; the FIB in Benicàssim to Franz Ferdinand, Bastille and Cyristal Fighters; the Sonorama in Aranda de Duero to Amaral, Arde Botá, Carolina Durante and Rodrigo Cuevas; and the DCODE in Madrid to Crystal Fighters, The Kooks and Years and years to welcome September.

In search of the new ‘Chanelazo’

The Benidorm Fest returned to Spain the illusion for Eurovision in 2022. The festival also served to give impetus to artists such as Rigoberta Bandini, Tanxugueiras and Varry Brava; in addition to discovering Chanel, who ended up achieving a historic third place in the contest. The next preselection will offer its semifinals on January 31 and February 2, reserving the final gala for Saturday February 4.







I want to burn (agoney), since you are (Alfred Garcia), I would (Alice Wonder) Flemish (Aritz Aren), eaea (White Dove), ugh! (E’FEMME), la lola (Famous), My family (Fusa Nocta), winters on mars (Jose Otero), I want and mourn (Karmento), Arcadia (Megara), They will not move us (Meler), Traction (Rakky Ripper) Air (Sharonne), what a slave tot (Siderlands), tuki (Sofia Martin), sayonara (Twin Melody) and Nocturnal (Vicco) They are the proposals among which the new representative for the European contest will be chosen, which will be held in May in Liverpool.

Another of the events that has generated expectations is the musical of aladdin, which will premiere at the Coliseum Theater in Madrid —which until now housed the play about Tina Turner—. The show has the same producers as other Disney productions such as Beauty and the Beast Y The Lion King, which continues to fill the Lope de Vega in the capital on a daily basis. The unmistakable soundtrack by Alan Menken will resonate with the voices of Jose Gasent, Germán Torres and Erika Bleda. It will join the billboard of musicals in the capital that includes titles such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Neverending Story, Singing in the Rain, Matilda, The Bridges of Madison, Company Y the choir boys.