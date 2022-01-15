Sampdoria-Turin: probable formations, news and where to see it on TV or streaming

The probable formations of Sampdoria-Turin, the latest news on the match and where to see it

The 22nd day of the championship starts today, Saturday 15 January, with Sampdoria-Turin. I Ivan’s grenade Juric will be guests of the training coached by Roberto D’Aversa at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa. The grenades come from a home victory against Fiorentina; while the Sampdoria from a defeat at Napoli. Below, the probable formations, the latest news on the match and where to see it on TV or streaming.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Falcon; Bereszynski, Dragusin, Ferrari, Augello; Candreva, Rincón, Ekdal, Thorsby; Caputo, Gabbiadini.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Twin, Djidji, Bremer, Rodríguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Pjaca, Brekalo; Sanabria.

The race that is worth the 22nd day of A league between Sampdoria And Turin, will be broadcast by DAZN (click here to subscribe). It will therefore be visible on smart TVs compatible with the appropriate app and on all other types of televisions connected to an Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or PlayStation 4/5, to a TIMVISION BOX or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.

Thanks to DAZNit will be possible to see Sampdoria-Turin live streaming also on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, by downloading the app for iOS and Android systems, starting it and selecting the match from the schedule, and on your personal computer or notebook, by connecting directly to the official website of the platform. After the conclusion of the match, the highlights of the match and the full event will be made available to users for viewing on demand.

The commentary of Sampdoria-Turin on DAZN will be curated by Alberto Saints, with the technical comment of Emanuele Jackets.

As always, too ToroNews gives its readers the opportunity to follow the live text of the game through the website and the social profile of Twitter (@Toro_News), with all the pre, live and post game updates.

January 15, 2022 (change January 15, 2022 | 09:31)

