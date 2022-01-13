Samsung Galaxy S22 will be presented shortly, we already have the alleged date during an event

He is so far ahead of everyone else that the next leaflets can wait. Samsung, for the moment, has finally managed to finalize the new smartphones, initially scheduled for the end of 2021 but postponed to the first quarter of the new year.

The South Korean multinational company founded in Taegu, but now in Seoul, which includes branches in 58 countries, as well as numerous affiliated companies, has confirmed the date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022, where the new smartphones made in Samsung will be presented.

The confirmation came during the recent launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, the South Korean giant’s first smartphone to hit the market in 2022. “We have confirmed that the event will take place on February 8th and are discussing the timeline for sending out the invitations at the end of January“.

Three new mobile phones and two application processors in parallel

Samsung says something else: “Three types of Galaxy S22 series will be announced in the next event. The Galaxy S series is Samsung Electronics’ representative premium smartphone in the first half of the year“.

Unlike the Galaxy S21 series, the new range of Samsung handsets will be equipped with Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics application processors (AP) in parallel. So both with the infamous “Snapdragon 8, first generation”, also from Qualcomm, and “Exy Note 2200” from Samsung Electronics. The difference will be given by the market.

Galaxy S22 series pre-orders will start the day after Galaxy Unpacked 2022, that is the 9th, while the general sales will start on the 24th of the same month. Shipping to pre-order buyers is in preparation from 21.

The MWC2022 it will be used as an opportunity to experiment with new products, emphasizing the Galaxy ecosystem. “We cannot confirm products that have not been released“. The words of the communication team of Samsung Electronics they smell of suspense. But there are many known specifications.

Already, of the three models the spearhead will undoubtedly be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, ready to take the legacy of Samsung’s Note series, with the S Pen attached for annotations on the display. Camera chapter, all signals go towards a consolidation of the 108 megapixel primary sensor of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it should be accompanied by other sensors, with the ace of the handle ready to be lowered: the greatest support of theartificial intelligence.

Together with the new series of the three Samsung Galaxy S22, the South Korean giant should, conditional always a must, also launch another series: the Galaxy Tab S8. That is expected to come alongside the Galaxy S22, with three variants including a large Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.