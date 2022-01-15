Samsung releases security patches in January 2022 on many smartphones – the complete list
The update to Android 12 has arrived on the Samsung Galaxy S10 range in Italy and on other medium-high-end smartphones of the South Korean giant. Its phased release now allows developers to release the January 2022 security patch on those devices. But what is it about? Here is the list confirmed so far.
According to what has been reported in recent weeks by SamMobile and taken up by AndroidPolice, from Malaysia to Russia more and more Samsung smartphones are getting that OTA update (Over the Air) to offer maximum safety to their owners. These are patches with reduced dimensions, with no particular novelties, close to reaching Italy as well.
Which smartphones are we talking about? Below you will find the complete list with the respective firmware codes:
- Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra: G99xBXXU4BULF
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990EXXU1BUL5
- Galaxy Note10 Lite: N770FXXU8FUL7
- Galaxy Note20: N98xFXXS3EULH
- Galaxy Note20 5G: N98xBXXS3EULH
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986BXXS3EULH
- Galaxy A01: A015FXXS5BUL1
- Galaxy A51: A515FXXU5EUL3
- Galaxy A52s 5G: A528BXXU1BUL7
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711BXXS2BUL8
- Galaxy Z Fold3: F926BXXS1BUL8
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: P615XXS4DUL5
If you own one or more of these smartphones, then you can already today check if the patch is available via Settings> Software update. Should he still prove unavailable, then it will be enough to wait patiently for a few days for his release.
