Samsung releases security patches in January 2022 on many smartphones – the complete list

The update to Android 12 has arrived on the Samsung Galaxy S10 range in Italy and on other medium-high-end smartphones of the South Korean giant. Its phased release now allows developers to release the January 2022 security patch on those devices. But what is it about? Here is the list confirmed so far.

According to what has been reported in recent weeks by SamMobile and taken up by AndroidPolice, from Malaysia to Russia more and more Samsung smartphones are getting that OTA update (Over the Air) to offer maximum safety to their owners. These are patches with reduced dimensions, with no particular novelties, close to reaching Italy as well.

Which smartphones are we talking about? Below you will find the complete list with the respective firmware codes:

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra: G99xBXXU4BULF

Galaxy S21 FE: G990EXXU1BUL5

Galaxy Note10 Lite: N770FXXU8FUL7

Galaxy Note20: N98xFXXS3EULH

Galaxy Note20 5G: N98xBXXS3EULH

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986BXXS3EULH

Galaxy A01: A015FXXS5BUL1

Galaxy A51: A515FXXU5EUL3

Galaxy A52s 5G: A528BXXU1BUL7

Galaxy Z Flip3: F711BXXS2BUL8

Galaxy Z Fold3: F926BXXS1BUL8

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: P615XXS4DUL5

If you own one or more of these smartphones, then you can already today check if the patch is available via Settings> Software update. Should he still prove unavailable, then it will be enough to wait patiently for a few days for his release.

À propos of Samsung, a few days ago it became the first company in the world to demonstrate MRAM.