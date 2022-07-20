San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center begins a new subspecialized program in podiatric surgery

Puerto Rico does not have a podiatry school, so this represents a great opportunity.

The Graduate Medical Education Program at Centro Médico Episcopal San Lucas is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), the body that governs medical residencies in the United States, and is the largest private residency program in Puerto Rico. Photo: San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center.

The San Lucas Episcopal Medical Centerreported through a statement that it is expanding its academic offer in the Graduate Medical Education program, including a new subspecialty in foot and ankle reconstructive surgery.

The document indicates that the hospital institution makes history, since this is the first program of its kind in Puerto Rico, in partnership with Dr. Carlos Arroyo Romeu.

“The San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center it is the first hospital to offer this program in Puerto Rico. This project will help many citizens, because internists and general practitioners, among others, will have more options to refer cases to specialists in this field. We have the latest technology and surgical procedures for this program to be successful,” said Dr. Carlos Arroyo Romeu, podiatric surgeon and Director of the Foot and Ankle Reconstructive Surgery Program.

Dr. Gilberto Vilá Arroyo was selected as the first “fellow” of Foot and Ankle Reconstructive Surgery. The subspecialty program lasts for one year. Candidates who have completed their doctorate in podiatric medicine, who have then completed their three-year residency in podiatric surgery, and have passed boards in their specialty may qualify.

The fellowship focuses on reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle and correction of deformities. In addition, he has a special interest in saving limbs, treating diabetic foot and Charcot foot with orthoplasty and external fixation techniques using the Ilizarov method.

“We are very excited to welcome this new educational opportunity. Our diabetic patients with foot complications need multidisciplinary care, and our hospital offers the same by having a broad faculty that includes infectious disease specialists, orthopedists, peripheral vascular surgeons, nutritionists, among others” , added Dr. María Valentín Mari, Internist and Director of Graduate Medical Education San Lucas in Ponce.

The specialist added that Puerto Rico does not have a podiatry school, so this represents a great opportunity for academic development for resident doctors and contributes to patient care.