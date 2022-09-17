San Sebastian 2022 | ‘Don’t worry dear’: Olivia Wilde’s feminist dystopia owes it all to Florence Pugh

“There is only one thing worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about,” said Oscar Wilde. We do not know if the actress and director Olivia Wilde You will totally agree with this statement from the man with whom you share initials and last name, but, without a doubt, for any marketing guru, the controversy around Do not worry dear, Olivia’s second foray into directing, is a promotional success.

Although the masterful super nerds introduced the actress to the most select circles of the Hollywood industry, with the majors vying for this second project and critics and moviegoers eager for his collaboration with Florence Pugh, The curiosity has made it easier for the film to reach the ears of the ‘mainstream’ public, although we will see if it translates at the box office.

Why might Wilde not be so pleased with this overwhelming attention? In addition to the obvious (her unpleasant role in this soap opera, accused of ignoring the project during filming or not getting along very well with her leading actress), also because of how much it had cost him to prove her worth . Do not worry dear was finally its premiere free of prejudice after a super nerds with which she silenced all those who doubted her.

Now the entire promotional campaign of what was going to be his most anticipated work has been reduced to controversy, but today we have come to talk about cinema. The director presents the film of discord in the San Sebastian Festival after its world premiere in Venice and the production is far from the quality and freshness of his first film.

Dystopian, feminist, forgettable

If we were to value Do not worry dear in a concise way, we would say that it is correct. An adjective that the self-demanding protagonists of super nerds would consider insulting, even mediocre, but that encompasses the lack of originality and the vague development of this bet.

The film transports us to an idealized community that recovers the lifestyle of the 1950s, created by the visionary Frank (Pine) within the Victoria Project for its workers and their families. Among the locals are Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a couple who daily enjoy bacon and eggs, gatherings with friends and feminine pleasure at the dining room table.

The aspect that Wilde treats with more care in this second feature is without a doubt the visual one. He draws a deserted, utopian landscape, with palm trees that touch an eternally sunny sky; a suburban Palm Springs with beautiful people who wear lots of hairspray, drive classic cars and embrace pin-up fashion. In this colorful setting, pure harmony and beauty, Wilde builds a feminist dystopia on the danger of control and non-questioning, weapons of submission of veiled machismo.

There are very ambitious ideas with potential in the plot, but they are much more neglected than the staging. In his eagerness to encompass everything, Wilde abuses dream resources and falls into an overabundance of themes: female empowerment, toxic masculinity, the nostalgic and controlling male gaze towards misogynistic times or the escapist danger of the Metaverse sneak in with elbows and in a rushed way.

To top it off, from its aesthetics to a neglected script, Do not worry dear makes you feel like you’ve seen all of this before: it’s the perfect women with attempts to BlackMirror Y Matrix. Seems to seek a feeling of claustrophobia as Let me out, but it fails miserably. Luckily it has Florence Pugh, the egg-crushing heroine who gradually breaks the shell that imprisons her.

She is the ‘Final Girl’ who rebels, the housewife who sacrifices the perfect for her freedom, the talent that makes this domestic thriller distressing at times, the only one you will remember the film for two days after seeing it. In her presence, you either believe in the villain of Chris Pine or you allow yourself to be won over by the charisma of Harry Styles (although the duality of his character makes us understand why it was a role for Shia Labeouf).

I wish they were all as in tune as the blonde. I wish the script had made that job easier for them. Hopefully an in-depth exploration of the issues that are raised so superficially. Hopefully some dialogues comparable to its aesthetic ambition.

Perhaps expectations have played against a Wilde pressured to show that super nerds It was not a matter of luck, to prove that he also knows how to play in the big leagues. Too bad that this critical rereading of the manual of the good wife in times of virtual reality does not fulfill all that it promises.

