Sandra Bullock and JLo teach how to wear jeans at 50 and over

Carry jeans to the fifty or more is more than allowed, and Jennifer Lopez and Sandra Bullock teach us how to take them with the best style and elegance.

The famous actresses have become great fashion references, and it is that their more than 50 enchant with each modern and classy look.

They know that the age does not prevent them from wearing youthful and chic garments like the tops, skirts, and even jeans.

Therefore, the two celebrities have given fashion and style lessons for wearing jeans at 50 or more with a lot of class and glamour.

Fashion: Jennifer Lopez and Sandra Bullock teach how to wear jeans at 50

Jeans with shirt and sandals

Jennifer Lopez showed his great style to his 52 wearing a casual yet elegant outfit with jeans.

During a walk with Ben Affleck and his son Samuelthe celebrity wore a baggy jeans with a beige shirt, and accessorized her outfit with a brown belt and beige sandals.

Jeans with blazer and ankle boots

Sandra Bullock exuded style and elegance to his 57 years with a super elegant look with Modern and original jeans.

The famous wore a wide boot jean with a darker tone on the sides, and combined it with black bodysuit, ankle boots, and a blazer in the same tone, giving it a chic and sophisticated touch.

Sandra Bullock looked beautiful with this modern look Instagram @sandrabullock_ig

Skinny jeans with bodysuit and stilettos

Jennifer gave fashion classes to her 52 wearing a very chic look with ripped skinny jeans, which combined with Body suit black long sleeves

This outfit was complemented with one stilettos in light blue, and also added a black belt and bag in the same tone to elevate her look.





Jeans with ankle boots and leather jacket

sandra also wore a more daring and sexy look with skinny jean, which he combined with blouse and a leather jacket.

But also for this look opted for high boots leather also in black, looking sensual and fashionable, and teaching style.



