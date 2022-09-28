Sandra Bullock confesses after her retirement from the cinema: “I no longer want to be in front of a camera” – Tvshow – 03/21/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

In the past week, Sandra Bullock shocked the movie world after announcing his “temporary” retirement from acting. This was revealed during the press tour of The lost Citythe action film in which he stars alongside channing tatum, Brad Pitt Y Daniel Radcliffe.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family,” he explained at the time.

“We don’t know if it will be for a long time or a short time, but I will be there,” he added, regarding his need to stay home with his children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom he adopted in 2010 and 2015 respectively. .

In turn, he expressed that he wants to “meet the needs” of his children, and even slipped the idea that he would like to stay away from the sets until they come of age. After the commotion that was generated in the entertainment world, the actress of BirdBox gave an interview where he provided new details about his future.

In dialogue with CBS Sunday Morning, the 57-year-old Oscar winner, said: “Currently, my work in front of cameras needs to take a break.” When asked how long she will be out of Hollywood, Bullock would not elaborate. “I do not know i do not know. Until I feel the way I feel now when I’m on camera, which is: I want to be home,” she remarked.

Later, he revealed that he knew The lost City It was going to be her last film indefinitely, and that she was not giving her best on set, precisely because her thoughts were focused on her children. “I’m not doing anyone who’s investing in a project a favor if I say, ‘I just want to be home.’ Because she was always running, she was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”