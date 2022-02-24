Sandra Bullock remembers Miss Congeniality with a look of dress and ankle boots

Sandra Bullock have a look to impress. Ready to kick off a press tour promoting your latest work at Lost Citya romantic adventure comedy directed by Aaron Neewhom we know by The Last Romantic and The Lost City. To advertise the film which opens at the end of March in the United States, chose a midi-dress and a couple of shiny boots.

The film starring the American actress, Sandra Bullockalong with Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will hit theaters on March 25, 2022 in the United States, together with Paramount Pictures. waiting for the premiere and see her in one of the genres that has built her career, the also producer inspire us with a colorful combination which is the most sophisticated, perfect for office days or for a special date night.

How to wear a dress with colorful boots according to Sandra Bullock?

For being Miss Congeniality one of his most iconic works, it will be difficult not to make the comparison with the character Grace Hartthe fbi agent undercover within the American fashion contest that we met in 2000, when she resorts to towering dresses and combines them with boots. However, far from that promotional image in which he wore a design strapless red with a side opening that allowed easy access to his gun in the movie, the one he wears more than 20 years later, totally appeals to the sophistication.

Under the stylistic gaze of Elizabeth Stewart, Sandra Bullock elegantly highlighted her silhouette with a design of Stella Jeanbelonging to the collection Fall/Winter 2021-2022. It is a midi cut in velvet that mixes different shades: wine, ocher yellow and pink decorate the upper part, while the sleeves and skirt are in bright blue. In the same way as we saw it in the collection, he combined it with some trending ankle boots.