Sandra Oh stars in the trailer for this horror movie produced by Sam Raimi

Mothers and motherhood have a rich history in cinema within the horror genre: the classics Psycho either Rosemary’s Babyare proof of this, as are more recent productions, such as mother of Bong Joon Ho. However, the next horror movie, umm, is a slightly different angle on this well-worn story about the horrors and hardships of motherhood. Written and directed by Iris K Shim, umma, the korean word for mother, is produced by the horror master sam raimi and seemingly uses Korean-American culture and stories through a horror lens. It is about a Korean immigrant and her daughter who live on a rural farm, raising bees and living without modern technology. But when her mother receives the cremated ashes of her father, an evil spirit is unleashed that wants to take over her body.

Produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi, umma is starring sandra oh, Fivel Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush Y Dermot Mulroney. This is the official synopsis:umm, which is the Korean word for mother, follows Amanda (sandra oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when her estranged mother’s remains arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of becoming her own mother.”

umma opens exclusively in theaters on March 18, 2022, through Sony Pictures. Take a look at the trailer below.

