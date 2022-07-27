‘Santa Evita’, the story of a corpse turned into a legend | TV

On July 26, 1952, María Eva Duarte de Perón, Evita, the first lady of Argentina, died of cervical cancer. She was 33 years old. Seven decades have passed, but her death, far from meaning her oblivion, turned her into a legend. “She continued to have power even when she was dead,” says Uruguayan actress Natalia Oreiro, who plays Eva Perón in the series Saint Avoidbased on the famous homonymous novel by Tomás Eloy Martínez and premiered this Tuesday on the Star+ platform (in Spain, on Disney+).

Throughout seven chapters, the series reconstructs the childhood, youth and adulthood of the most important woman in Argentine history, but, in particular, what happened to her once the Government announced her “passage to immortality” and Hundreds of thousands of people lined up to see her off.

Audiovisual fiction, like the book, focuses on the story of a woman’s corpse manipulated by men. An appropriate body and outraged by those who admired her or feared her or both feelings at once. “The time shows us that men had a hard time accepting the power of a woman. It’s terrible what happened to her body and that happened because she was a woman and she wouldn’t shut up. How strong it must have been that until she died they continued to fear her, ”adds Oreiro.

The series, directed by the Colombian Rodrigo García and the Argentine Alejandro Maci, has in the cast the participation of Darío Grandinetti as Juan Domingo Perón, Ernesto Alterio as Colonel Carlos Moori Koenig, the Catalan Francesc Orella, protagonist of the successful series Catalan Merliin the role of the embalmer Pedro Ara, and Diego Velázquez as the journalist Mariano Vázquez, the only character invented expressly for audiovisual fiction, through whom the viewer learns more and more details.

Loved and hated in life, her death was simultaneously mourned and celebrated with “long live cancer” graffiti. But the legend that grew since then included the obsession and progressive loss of judgment of all those who had her corpse near them.

A few minutes after the official announcement of her death, Evita’s bedroom doors are sealed. Dr. Ara, an embalming specialist, becomes the first man to handle that still-warm body. He continues to review it daily when he is transferred to the General Confederation of Labor, where he remained for three years, until the September 1955 military coup that overthrew Perón.

The military give the order to make the body disappear “like any normal dead” and the task falls to Moori Koenig, who feels a mixture of attraction and repulsion for her that is the prelude to madness. The work has hints of a curse: wherever it goes, altars with candles and flowers appear.

Maci agrees with Oreiro that the series invites us to reflect “how men have tried and continue to try to take over the body of a woman who held power and knew how to oppose men.”

Intended for an international and not just Argentine audience, the series reveals the macabre kidnapping suffered by the corpse in 1955, its subsequent secret transfer to Italy, the return of an exiled Perón to Madrid and the final repatriation to the Recoleta cemetery in Buenos Aires, where today his grave will be filled with flowers. But the real journey of Evita’s body is intermingled on the screen with the fable made by Eloy Martínez, as the fate of the supposed replicas of the body.

“There is a huge subtitle at the bottom of ‘Santa Evita’, which I have insisted on always appearing, that says ‘novel’. Novel means license to lie, to imagine, to invent”, remarked the late writer in an interview about his best-seller, published in 1995 and of which more than ten million copies have been sold. The series released today further enhances the myth.

