Santiago Mitre, Lucrecia Martel and Laura Citarella at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu and Argentinean Santiago Miter will compete for the Golden Lion along with films by directors such as Darren Aronofsky, Laura Poitras, Olivia Wilde, Noah Baumbach, Gianni Amelio, Emanuele Crialese, Todd Field, Luca Guadagnino, Martin McDonagh and Jafar Panahi.
The Mexican director returns to Venice with Bard. False chronicle of some true accounts with Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani and Ximena Lamadrid and it will be his film “more personal“, according to the director of the Mostra, Alberto Barbera, at a press conference.
Miter will also compete in the Official Selection with Argentina, 1985starring Ricardo Darin, “the passionate and meticulous reconstruction” of the process of the Argentine dictatorshipBarber advanced.
Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who in 1985 dared to investigate and prosecute the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history. Undeterred by the still considerable military influence in the fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David vs. Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they ran against time to do justice for the victims of the military junta.
Other Hispanic figures in the Venetian competition will be Ana de Armas, as the protagonist of the American film Blondeby Andrew Dominik, which will premiere on Netflix on September 23, and Penélope Cruz with The immensityby Emanuele Crialese.
On the other hand, the Argentine filmmaker Laura Citarella and the Chilean Fernando Guzzoni will compete with their respective films in the Horizons section.
Guzzoni, regarded as ‘unot one of the most promising directors” by the director of the Mostra, Alberto Barbera, will present white girlhis third feature film.
For its part, Citarella will compete with Trenque Lauquen after having financed in the Biennale College program one of his previous works, The woman with the dogs (2015).
This section will also receive the Spanish-Argentine Juan Diego Botto with in the margins, a film about family, love and solidarity. The countdown of three characters with three intertwined stories trying to stay afloat and survive key 24 hours that can forever change the course of their lives. The film stars Penélope Cruz, who does a double in the show, Luis Tosar, Aixa Villagrán and Adelfa Calvo.
The Horizons category is the second most important in the Mostra and is dedicated to the new expressive trends in cinema.
On the other hand, the Mexican Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser will present his film out of competition Red shoes in the “Extra Horizons” section, an extension of this avant-garde category where Javier Bardem will also be with look at meby British director Sally Potter.
Finally, the Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel will premiere her latest work out of competition, the short Maid.
Martel returns to the Mostra after his last feature, Zama (2017) and North Terminal (2021) with this short film “extraordinary from an aesthetic and narrative point of view”Barber promised. The film has in its cast Jorgelina Contreras, Daniel Valenzuela, Anavelí Acero and Ariel Gigena.
The 79th Mostra will be held between August 31 and September 10 on the Lido, the Venetian island where it was founded exactly ninety years ago, an event that will mark this edition.
The opening film will be white noisea black comedy with which Noah Baumbach will again aspire to the highest award in Venice three years after marriage story (2019), again with Adam Driver as the protagonist.
On this occasion, the honorary Golden Lions will be awarded to French actress Catherine Deneuve, icon of French cinema, and American director Paul Schrader, author of masterpieces such as American Gigolo (1980) or scripts like Taxi driver (1976).
Golden Lion Competition
White Noise (Noah Baumbach) – USA (Opening film)
The Signiore of the Formiche (Gianni Amelio) – Italy
The Whale (Darren Aronofsky) – USA
The immensity (Emanuele Crialese) – Italy
Saint Omer (Alice Diop) – France
Blonde (Andrew Dominik) – USA
Tar (Todd Field) – USA
love life (KÅÂ ji Fukada) – Japan
Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths (Alejandro González Iñárritu) – Mexico
Athena (Romain Gavras) – France
Bones and All (Luca Guadagnino) – USA
The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg) – UK
Beyond the Wall (Vahid Jalilvand) – Iran
The Bansheed of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh) – UK, USA
Chiara (Susanna Nicchiarelli) – Italy
monica (Andrea Pallaoro) – Italy
Khers Nist (No Bears) (Jafar Panahi) – Iran
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras) – USA
a couple (Frederick Wiseman) – USA
The Son (Florian Zeller) – United Kingdom
Les miens (Roschdy Zem) – France
The children of autres (Rebecca Zlotowski) – France
Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre) – Argentina, USA
Out of Competition – Fiction
The Hanging Sun (Francesco Carrozzini) – Italy – Closing Film
Kapag wala nang mga alon (When the Waves are Gone) (Lav Diaz) – Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark
Living room (Oliver Hermanus) – United Kingdom
dead for a dollar (Walter Hill) – USA
Call of God (Kim Ki-duk) – South Korea
Dreamin’ Wild (Bill Pohlad) – USA
master gardener (Paul Schrader) USA
Siccita (Paolo Virzì) – USA
Pearl (Ti West) – USA
Don’t Worry Darling (Olivia Wilde) – USA
Out of Competition – Short Films
look at me (Sally Potter) – USA
Maid (Lucrecia Martel) – Argentina
Out of Competition – Documentaries
Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (Evgeny Afineevsky) – Ukraine
The Matchmaker (Benedetta Argentieri) – Italy
Gli last giorni dell’umanità (Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo) – Italy
A Compassionate Spy (Steve James) – USA
Music for Black Pigeons (Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed) – Denmark
The kyiv Trial (Sergei Loznitsa) – Ukraine, Netherlands
In travel (Gianfranco Rosi) – Italy
Bobi Wine Ghetto President (Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo) – USA
Nuclear (Oliver Stone) – USA
Out of Competition – Series
The Kingdom Exodus (Episodes 1-5), Lars Von Trier (Denmark)
Copenhagen Cowboy (Episodes 1-6), Nicholas Winding Refn (Denmark)
Orizzonti Competition
Princess – Roberto De Paolis (Opening Film)
victim – Michael Blasko
in the margins – Juan Diego Botto
Trenque Lauquen -Laura Citarella
Vera – Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
Innocence -Guy Davidi
white girl -Fernando Guzzoni
pour la france -Rachid Hami
To Man -Kei Ishikawa
bread and salt – Damian Koker
Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Antonio Lukich
You mangio il heart – Pippo Mezzapesa
To the North -Mihai Mincan
Autobiography -Makbul Mubarak
The Syndicalist – Jean-Paul Salome
World War III – Houman Seedi
The Happiest Man in the World – Teona Strugar Mitevska
The Bride – Sergio Trefaut
Orizzonti Extra
L’Origine du mal – Sébastien Marnier (Opening Film)
Hanging Gardens – Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
Amanda – Carolina Cavalli
Red shoes -Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Nezouh – Soudade Kaadan
ghost note – Fulvio Risuleo
Without Her – Arian Vazirdaftary
Valeria Is Getting Married – Michal Vinik
Goliath – Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Venice Classics Documentaries
rag tag Giuseppe Boccasini
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy – Nancy Buirski
Fragments of Paradise – K. D. Davison
Franco Zeffirelli, ribelle conformist – Anselma Dell’Olio
Jerry Schatzberg, portrait landscape – Pierre Filmon
Godard seul le cinéma – Cyril Leuthy
The Ghost of Richard Harris -Adrian Sibley
Bonnie -Simon Walloon
Sergio Leone – The Italian Who Invented America – Francesco Zippel
Biennale College Cinema
eat the tartrughe -Monica Dugo
Banu -Tahmina Rafaella
Mountain Onions – Eldar Shibanov
Palimpsest – Hanna Vastinsalo
Biennale College Cinema – Virtual Reality
elele – Sjoerd van Acker
Bow – Chiara Troisi
chroma 11 – Tsang Tsui Shan