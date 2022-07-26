Santiago Mitre, Lucrecia Martel and Laura Citarella at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu and Argentinean Santiago Miter will compete for the Golden Lion along with films by directors such as Darren Aronofsky, Laura Poitras, Olivia Wilde, Noah Baumbach, Gianni Amelio, Emanuele Crialese, Todd Field, Luca Guadagnino, Martin McDonagh and Jafar Panahi.

The Mexican director returns to Venice with Bard. False chronicle of some true accounts with Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani and Ximena Lamadrid and it will be his film “more personal“, according to the director of the Mostra, Alberto Barbera, at a press conference.

Miter will also compete in the Official Selection with Argentina, 1985starring Ricardo Darin, “the passionate and meticulous reconstruction” of the process of the Argentine dictatorshipBarber advanced.

Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who in 1985 dared to investigate and prosecute the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history. Undeterred by the still considerable military influence in the fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David vs. Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they ran against time to do justice for the victims of the military junta.

Other Hispanic figures in the Venetian competition will be Ana de Armas, as the protagonist of the American film Blondeby Andrew Dominik, which will premiere on Netflix on September 23, and Penélope Cruz with The immensityby Emanuele Crialese.

On the other hand, the Argentine filmmaker Laura Citarella and the Chilean Fernando Guzzoni will compete with their respective films in the Horizons section.

Guzzoni, regarded as ‘unot one of the most promising directors” by the director of the Mostra, Alberto Barbera, will present white girlhis third feature film.

For its part, Citarella will compete with Trenque Lauquen after having financed in the Biennale College program one of his previous works, The woman with the dogs (2015).

This section will also receive the Spanish-Argentine Juan Diego Botto with in the margins, a film about family, love and solidarity. The countdown of three characters with three intertwined stories trying to stay afloat and survive key 24 hours that can forever change the course of their lives. The film stars Penélope Cruz, who does a double in the show, Luis Tosar, Aixa Villagrán and Adelfa Calvo.

The Horizons category is the second most important in the Mostra and is dedicated to the new expressive trends in cinema.

On the other hand, the Mexican Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser will present his film out of competition Red shoes in the “Extra Horizons” section, an extension of this avant-garde category where Javier Bardem will also be with look at meby British director Sally Potter.

Finally, the Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel will premiere her latest work out of competition, the short Maid.

Martel returns to the Mostra after his last feature, Zama (2017) and North Terminal (2021) with this short film “extraordinary from an aesthetic and narrative point of view”Barber promised. The film has in its cast Jorgelina Contreras, Daniel Valenzuela, Anavelí Acero and Ariel Gigena.

The 79th Mostra will be held between August 31 and September 10 on the Lido, the Venetian island where it was founded exactly ninety years ago, an event that will mark this edition.

The opening film will be white noisea black comedy with which Noah Baumbach will again aspire to the highest award in Venice three years after marriage story (2019), again with Adam Driver as the protagonist.

On this occasion, the honorary Golden Lions will be awarded to French actress Catherine Deneuve, icon of French cinema, and American director Paul Schrader, author of masterpieces such as American Gigolo (1980) or scripts like Taxi driver (1976).

Golden Lion Competition

White Noise (Noah Baumbach) – USA (Opening film)

The Signiore of the Formiche (Gianni Amelio) – Italy

The Whale (Darren Aronofsky) – USA

The immensity (Emanuele Crialese) – Italy

Saint Omer (Alice Diop) – France

Blonde (Andrew Dominik) – USA

Tar (Todd Field) – USA

love life (KÅÂ ji Fukada) – Japan

Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths (Alejandro González Iñárritu) – Mexico

Athena (Romain Gavras) – France

Bones and All (Luca Guadagnino) – USA

The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg) – UK

Beyond the Wall (Vahid Jalilvand) – Iran

The Bansheed of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh) – UK, USA

Chiara (Susanna Nicchiarelli) – Italy

monica (Andrea Pallaoro) – Italy

Khers Nist (No Bears) (Jafar Panahi) – Iran

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras) – USA

a couple (Frederick Wiseman) – USA

The Son (Florian Zeller) – United Kingdom

Les miens (Roschdy Zem) – France

The children of autres (Rebecca Zlotowski) – France

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre) – Argentina, USA

Out of Competition – Fiction

The Hanging Sun (Francesco Carrozzini) – Italy – Closing Film

Kapag wala nang mga alon (When the Waves are Gone) (Lav Diaz) – Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark

Living room (Oliver Hermanus) – United Kingdom

dead for a dollar (Walter Hill) – USA

Call of God (Kim Ki-duk) – South Korea

Dreamin’ Wild (Bill Pohlad) – USA

master gardener (Paul Schrader) USA

Siccita (Paolo Virzì) – USA

Pearl (Ti West) – USA

Don’t Worry Darling (Olivia Wilde) – USA

Out of Competition – Short Films

look at me (Sally Potter) – USA

Maid (Lucrecia Martel) – Argentina

Out of Competition – Documentaries

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (Evgeny Afineevsky) – Ukraine

The Matchmaker (Benedetta Argentieri) – Italy

Gli last giorni dell’umanità (Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo) – Italy

A Compassionate Spy (Steve James) – USA

Music for Black Pigeons (Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed) – Denmark

The kyiv Trial (Sergei Loznitsa) – Ukraine, Netherlands

In travel (Gianfranco Rosi) – Italy

Bobi Wine Ghetto President (Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo) – USA

Nuclear (Oliver Stone) – USA

Out of Competition – Series

The Kingdom Exodus (Episodes 1-5), Lars Von Trier (Denmark)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Episodes 1-6), Nicholas Winding Refn (Denmark)

Orizzonti Competition

Princess – Roberto De Paolis (Opening Film)

victim – Michael Blasko

in the margins – Juan Diego Botto

Trenque Lauquen -Laura Citarella

Vera – Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Innocence -Guy Davidi

white girl -Fernando Guzzoni

pour la france -Rachid Hami

To Man -Kei Ishikawa

bread and salt – Damian Koker

Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Antonio Lukich

You mangio il heart – Pippo Mezzapesa

To the North -Mihai Mincan

Autobiography -Makbul Mubarak

The Syndicalist – Jean-Paul Salome

World War III – Houman Seedi

The Happiest Man in the World – Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Bride – Sergio Trefaut

Orizzonti Extra

L’Origine du mal – Sébastien Marnier (Opening Film)

Hanging Gardens – Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda – Carolina Cavalli

Red shoes -Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezouh – Soudade Kaadan

ghost note – Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her – Arian Vazirdaftary

Valeria Is Getting Married – Michal Vinik

Goliath – Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Venice Classics Documentaries

rag tag Giuseppe Boccasini

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy – Nancy Buirski

Fragments of Paradise – K. D. Davison

Franco Zeffirelli, ribelle conformist – Anselma Dell’Olio

Jerry Schatzberg, portrait landscape – Pierre Filmon

Godard seul le cinéma – Cyril Leuthy

The Ghost of Richard Harris -Adrian Sibley

Bonnie -Simon Walloon

Sergio Leone – The Italian Who Invented America – Francesco Zippel

Biennale College Cinema

eat the tartrughe -Monica Dugo

Banu -Tahmina Rafaella

Mountain Onions – Eldar Shibanov

Palimpsest – Hanna Vastinsalo

Biennale College Cinema – Virtual Reality

elele – Sjoerd van Acker

Bow – Chiara Troisi

chroma 11 – Tsang Tsui Shan