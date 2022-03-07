Santiago Solari in negotiations with a new team, after his departure from Club América

The results of Santiago Solari at America club are still contrasting, because in his first year with the Eagles He rounded off a stupendous sum of points in the Regular Phase with more than 70 units. However, he was never able to transcend beyond the Quarter finals. In this tournament, he led those of Coapa until the last position of the general table while in the field he expressed a football that did not promise at all for the fans Cream blue.

After drawing against Queretaro Club at Aztec stadiumconfirmed the cessation of Santiago Solari as the team’s strategist, in an exit that was expected but was surprising at the time it happened. Now it seems that the Argentine helmsman will have a new chance to continue directing, only this time he will not be in the MX League.

The team interested in Santiago Solari as their new coach

Is about National Athletic of Colombiathen according to Andres Riosthere would already be a rapprochement between both parties to discuss the possible arrival of Solari, although it is important to clarify that it would only be that, an approach, since nothing is certain yet and there are other candidates in the deck of possibilities. According to the source, the team would have offered him two million dollars for a one-year contract.