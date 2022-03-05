Sara Sampaio is all smiles as she spends the afternoon with a mysterious handsome man in Los Angeles.

Sara Sampaio could barely contain her joy on Friday afternoon when she was out with a mystery man in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old supermodel was captured smiling at the brown-haired hunk after grabbing a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant.

The duo strolled down the sidewalk together, with Sara’s male companion walking an adorable dog on a leash.

The Portuguese beauty was decidedly makeup free and kept it comfortable in a red sweatshirt and a pair of black leggings.

She slipped her feet into black sneakers and wore her brown hair loose in a high bun.

A pair of sunglasses rests on Sara’s head and she appears to be carrying a small cup of water.

At one point on the way out, Sara could be seen whispering something in the ear during the mystery man before bursting out laughing.

The runway maven dated businessman Oliver Ripley, 38, from 2015 until their split in 2020.

Last night, Sara put on a leggy display while on her way to the opening of the Revolve Social club in West Hollywood.

She made an alarm of her incredible figure in a bright orange mini dress with a halter neck.

Sara elevated her stature in a striking pair of silver heels as she stepped out of the car and entered the event.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel accessorized with a clear rectangular clutch and some dainty silver jewelry to match her shoes.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks slicked back into a bun and opted for a bright red lip to make her look stand out.

Sara raised a storm when she stepped out onto the sidewalk and into the exclusive event,

The Revolve Social Club is only open for a limited time and will feature designer brand pop-ups, private events and Instagram content.

It has hosted many famous guests, including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton, and is opening its doors to the public for the first time.

Guests will be invited to shop styles from the fashion store, hang out in luxurious lounges, and experience panel discussions and beauty masterclasses from special guests.

The club will be open from March 4 to April 24 and will operate daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

The Lions-backed talent recently enjoyed a quick getaway to Las Vegas, where she enjoyed model friend Jasmine Tookes’ 30th birthday in style.

Sara opted for a fun look with a long-sleeved white mini dress.

The dark-haired beauty was scorching hot as she showed off her long stems and pulled her locks up into a cute bun.

The entire look was elevated with a pop of color provided by a touch of red lipstick.

Sara took to Instagram to share a slideshow of moments and videos from the quick getaway.

She wrote in the carousel caption: ‘One night is Jas Vegas!’ and added a dice emoji.

The top model gave her 7.9 million fans on Instagram a close-up look at her sizzling outfit and sizzling lip.

Her pouting statement even ended up on the birthday girl’s butt, which she shared in a photo.