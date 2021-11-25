“Sarri? With him a year of me ** a “

TURIN – A championship was not enough for the Juve management to keep Maurizio Sarri. For the coach, on the other hand, that tricolor represented the closing of a circle made up of sacrifices, provincial camps and some disappointments. A matter of points of view. And the words of Andrea Agnelli, Juventus president, come directly from the Amazon Prime Video docu-series on Juve entitled “All or nothing”. Words addressed above all to Sarri said in the speech at the locker room at the beginning of the 2020-2021 season with Pirlo on the bench. A new course was inaugurated: “I’ve been president of Juve for 10 years. If I look at last year, beyond the sporting results, I tell you from the heart, it was a shit year. Someone in here too hasn’t given everything they owed. If I think of all the efforts that Juventus men and women have made. We are 800, we go on the field in 800, we win and we lose in 800. We are a group that must always go together in the same direction. We made a choice in which I believe very much, which is that of Pirlo, now it is in the group to follow him always and in any case on a daily basis. It will be a difficult year, I return with the enthusiasm of the past. Anyone who tries to touch even one of you will first pass over my body. You take care of the rest “.