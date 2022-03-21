Scarlett Johansson and her style keys to look sophisticated

The Scarlett Johansson style tips they are sexy, sophisticated and very glamorous. She is an actress who knows how beautiful she is and masters how to enhance her beauty even more with her outfits. Scarlett Johansson she knows what kind of cuts, colors and clothes suit her best and make her look really exquisite and that is a skill that we should all cultivate to look just as sensational as the actress!

If you want to know what are the scarlett style keys and so learn a new thing or two from her, we invite you to continue reading. Find out what pieces and accessories make the ‘Marriage Story’ co-star look great everywhere!

Strapless dresses, an infallible cut for Scarjo

In general, the protagonist of ‘Black Widow’ loves to wear necklines that leave her shoulders uncovered, whether they are dresses or blouses. She is a look very characteristic of the interpreter (both on red carpets and in street style).

It is sexy and feminine at the same time. We love her! Getty Images

Bare back showing Scarlett Johansson’s tattoos

Scarlett Johansson loves wearing clothes that allow her to show off her tattoo in the back. On this occasion, she opted for a blazer with an opening in the back that revealed the flowers that run along her upper back.

If you have a tattoo in this area, show it off with class and pride! Getty Images

Dresses with cut-outs (very sexy)

If the 37-year-old actress loves anything, it’s wearing dresses with cut-outs that let her show off her tattoos corporal (in addition to its impressive figure). He does not like to hide the ink that runs through his body, quite the opposite. It is one of the Scarlett Johansson’s sexiest style keys.