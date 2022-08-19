Scarlett Johansson disappoints when shown without makeup

One of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood has just surprised her fans, but not in the best way, since she left much to be desired by appearing natural and without a drop of make-up. In a video that she shared on her social networks, Scarlett Johansson was seen with her face washed, disappointing more than one.

In the clip you can see the actress from Black Widow sharing some beauty tipsHowever, the images provoked debate, since while some mentioned that she looked “spectacular” or “wonderful”, others highlighted the imperfections on her face and even pointed out that she could suffer from acne.

Since she rose to fame in 1998, the actress has not stopped cultivating success thanks to her indisputable beauty, however, experts in fashion They have mentioned that over the years they have discovered little by little what their style is and without a doubt, that of a washed face is not among the approved ones.

What was a success for her is the new haircut, which has been placed among the most beautiful in Hollywood. Which is below the shoulders, cut straight and with a shape that looked great on her, either straight or curly. Now that she has recovered the timeless classic that is always requested in the hairdresser beyond all trends in haircuts 2022, the definitive bob.

It will interest you: Salma Hayek without makeup and very pretty shows off wrinkles at 55

The bob haircut is one of the most flattering and repeated, so regardless of the passage of time it continues to be crowned as the favorite. Especially when you want to return to the classics as the actress has done, with a straight cut and a center parting that goes up to the jawline.

Although it is true that it is a straight cut and without layers (which provides more volume on a visual level), Scarlett Johansson has chosen to scale it from the back to the front. In this way, he achieves that the strands that surround her face frame it, being a perfect haircut for round faces like hers.

It will interest you: Lyn May with black hair and nude makeup at 69 leaves Laura Bozzo behind

Visit the EN PAREJA YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE