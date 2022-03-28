Scarlett Johansson said what she does not want her children to know about her past

There is no doubt that the American actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular figures in Hollywood today, this with dozens of movies and series that she has had the opportunity to star in, and now at 37, she is the mother of two children, who she hopes will never know one aspect of your past.

What did Scarlett Johansson say about what she doesn’t want her children to know about her?

Scarlet Johansson is now the mother of two children: Rose Dorothy, who is 7 years old; and Cosmo, 7 months old.

In an interview on the show The Drew Barrymore Showthe 37-year-old Marvel Studios star revealed what he would like hide from their children about their past.

“My daughter may have asked me this before”, revealed Scarlet Johansson to Drew Barrymore.

“I used to smoke when I was younger and I am very embarrassed. Simply I don’t want her to think that I once thought I was cool.l because she will never, ever, ever be able to smoke.” added the actress about how she plans take care of your children’s health.

“Because that’s what you do. you forbid your children do things and then don’t do them”, added Scarlet Johansson about her children. “So yeah, just I hope she never finds out about that.”

Scarlett Johansson’s last performance was in the movie song 2, where he did the dubbing of the young Ash.

Now, the actress is in the midst of production on director Wes Anderson’s next film, which is called Asteroid City and will have a romantic theme.

About the cast, the filmmaker has described it as “wild”, including figures like Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bryan Crastonand many more.

Check the video of the interview in which Scarlett Johansson spoke about his children below: