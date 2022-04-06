Scarlett Johansson’s husband goes against Will Smith

A Hollywood celebrity joins in the criticism for Will after he punched out Chris Rock.

Apparently nobody has forgotten the iconic slap of Will Smith toward ChrisRock, Well, even the husband of Scarlett Johansson, Colin Joshsaid those actions will set a precedent on the need to defend wives.

It was during the show Saturday night Live, in fact it came like a glove, to get some good jokes about him. Even to his agent already Smith he compared them to Vladimir Putin’s advisers to the Russian invasion.

“Intelligence officials say that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the Russian military’s poor performance in Ukraine, which is like Will Smith’s agent telling him ‘you did well at the Oscars.’ Will Smith, for those of you who don’t know, went onstage during the Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, which I think was a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent. for having to defend your wife at award shows.”

At first glance, you did not see much criticism after the coup, but as the days go by, the criticism has rained down on the actor, even when he apologized in full presentation.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Days after, Will resigned his membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy, I robbed the nominees of the opportunity to be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am devastated. I want to put the spotlight back on those who deserve that attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to its amazing work supporting the creativity and artistry of film. So I hereby resign my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept whatever consequences you find acceptable.

On the other hand, Variety reported that the actor’s biography was cancelled, since both Netflix What amazon they lost interest in investing in it. Your subsequent projects are at risk.

