Scientist Frank Drake, Pioneer of UFO Research, Is Dead: What He Found

He was 92 years old. He developed the equation of the same name to calculate the number of intelligent extraterrestrial species that might be detectable in our galaxy.

Frank Drake, the American astronomer and astrophysicist who pioneered the search for extraterrestrial life, died at the age of 92 at his home in Apos, California. Professor Emeritus of Astronomy and Astrophysics and former Dean of the Division of Natural Sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz, he was born in Chicago on May 28, 1930, and during his lifetime was the founder of the scientific field engaged in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), developing the Drake equation, which became fundamental to scientists’ search for extraterrestrial life. His contributions are numerous: he made the first observations of Jupiter’s radiation belts and was one of the first astronomers to measure the temperature of the surface of Venus and the greenhouse effect of its dense atmosphere. Drake served as director of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, as well as becoming a mentor and inspiration to generations of astronomers and astrophysicists. ” When the history of science is written in a few hundred years, after we discover intelligent life beyond Earth, which I absolutely believe we will at some point, I believe Frank will take a place among the greatest scientists who ever lived. – said astrophysicist Andrew Siemion, director of the Berkeley SETI Research Center at the University of California at Berkeley -. It was great to have the chance to meet him“.

Drake cultivated his passion for space throughout his training. He graduated in engineering physics from Cornell University in 1951 and became a member of the Navy ROTC program, where he served from 1952 to 1955 as an electronics officer in the United States Navy. He then studied astronomy at Harvard University from 1955 to 1958, where he earned his doctorate and served as an advisor to Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, the astrophysicist who first proposed that stars were made. mainly hydrogen and helium.

During his years at Harvard, while observing the Pleiades star cluster with a radio telescope, he spotted a strange signal that appeared to be moving along the cluster, which turned out to be a transmission. from a nearby amateur radio operator. However, this led Drake to calculate if an artificial radio signal could be coming from the distant star system. Once he got his doctorate, he worked at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Green Bank, West Virginia, where he installed new telescopes and made his groundbreaking observations of Jupiter and Venus. . In 1960, using the observatory’s Tatel telescope, he embarked on what he called Project Ozma, developing the Drake Equation and Arecibo Message, a digital encoding of an astronomical description and biology of the Earth and its life forms for transmission in the cosmos.

Drake’s equation for calculating the number of intelligent alien species

Drake devised the equation in 1961, to estimate the number of extraterrestrial civilizations detectable in the Milky Way based on the values ​​of certain variables. These variables included the number of planets orbiting other stars and the probability of life emerging on a given planet, as specified below:

N = R * x fp x ne x fl x fi x fc x L

N (number of civilizations detectable in the Milky Way), R* (birth rate of stars), fp (fraction of stars that host planets), ne (number of habitable planets per planetary system), fl (fraction of planets on which life evolves) fi (the fraction of life that develops intelligence), fc (the fraction of intelligent life that develops communication technologies), l (the average time during which civilizations are detectable).

” Obviously at the time he had no idea what this equation would become, what it would represent – explained Drake’s daughter, Nadia, a contributing writer for the National geographic -. The fact that people have it tattooed on their bodies and that it is regularly cited as one of the most well-known equations in science has always amused him.“.

After his tenure at the NRAO, Drake also worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory as head of its lunar and planetary science section and in 1964 he joined the astronomy faculty at Cornell University. He was also director of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico from 1966 to 1968 and of Cornell’s National Center for Astronomy and Ionosphere, which managed the Arecibo Radio Telescope, from 1971 to 1981.

Arecibo’s message

During his tenure, Drake oversaw upgrades to Arecibo, originally built to monitor the upper atmosphere for missile defense research and to make the observatory more suitable for astronomical research, presiding over the installation of a new surface on the telescope’s massive dish which made the instrument much more sensitive, as well as the addition of a powerful new radar capable of detecting the movements of asteroids and other planetary bodies. In 1974 he engineered the Arecibo message, the first interstellar message deliberately transmitted from Earth, which was sent to the globular cluster M13 about 22,000 light-years from Earth, as a demonstration of human technological achievements, rather than a genuine attempt to make contact with extraterrestrials.

He also co-designed the Pioneer plaque, an image message installed on the Pioneer 10 and Pioneer 11 spacecraft that included an illustration of a man and a woman, our solar system, and a map indicating the position of the sun in galaxy and later worked as technical director, along with Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan, in the creation of the Voyager Golden Record carried on the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft. Drake served as associate director of the Cornell Center for Radiophysics and Space Research, in as director of the Arecibo Observatory. from 1966 to 1968 and as director of the National Astronomy and Ionosphere Center (NAIC), which includes the Arecibo facility, from its founding in 1971 until 1981.

In 1984, Drake left Cornell in 1984 and moved with his family to California, where he began working as Dean of the Division of Natural Sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. When he resigned from that position in 1988, he remained a professor and was recruited into the new SETI Institute, where he served as chairman of the board and director of its Carl Sagan Center for the Study of Life in the universe. Drake retired from teaching in 1996.

Numerous academic awards, as evidenced by the obituary of the University of California, Santa Cruz: colleague of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, member of the National Academy of Sciences, president of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, president of the National Board of Trustees of the Physics and Astronomy Research Council and Vice President of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.