Scott Disick ‘excommunicated’ by the Kardashians since Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Scott’s Relationships Disick with the kardashians continue to be tense after the marriage of his ex-partner Kourtney kardashians with Travis barker.

A source close to the founder of Talentless told Page Six that he was somewhat “excommunicated” by the drummer’s increasingly close family. Blink-182. “Since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with the whole group anymore“, says the source. “He was sort of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.“

A second source told Page Six that Scott Disick toured with the famous family despite being “distant” of them. The ex-boyfriend of Kourtney kardashians reconnected with his longtime friend, Sean Stewart, and his sister, Kimberly Stewart, that Disick frequent recently.

The 39-year-old father expressed his concerns to Kris Jenner in ‘The Kardashians“. He explained that he felt “left out” when she didn’t invite him to her birthday party. “To me, hearing that you’re having a little party and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like a total jerk.“, Scott told the famous momager. “I love you, but how did you think I would feel?“

The mother of kardashians insisted she just didn’t want to create an “awkward” situation between the father of mason12, Penelope, 10, and reign7 years old and the fiancé of Kourtney kardashians.

“Kourtney met his soul mate. This must be hard for Scott to digest.“, said the mother of Kourtney to the “confessional” of reality TV, “but i didn’t expect it to be so angry and so upset about it. He just needs to grow up and be a bit more mature.“

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. She married Travis barker in May 2022.