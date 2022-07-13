Search engine for the court notes of the races in Catalonia

A total of 57,413 students (56,529 in 2021) have pre-registered this year to access undergraduate studies at one of the seven Catalan public universities ((UB, UAB, UPC, UPF, UdL, URV and UdG) and at the University de Vic-Central de Catalunya (UVic-UCC) –the URV, UIC, UAO and UOC universities directly manage this process, establishing their own admission criteria- Those who will need one of the highest grades to access the university will be the students who intend to study Medicine. And it is that this career has doubled its presence this year in the top 10 degrees with a higher cut-off mark. If in 2021 they occupied three of the 10 positions, this year they have gone to six.

The Medicine degree of the UB (Clínic campus) is the one that appears best positioned. It does so in fourth position with a cutoff mark of 13,240. After him comes the one that is also taught at the UB, but on the Bellvitge campus (in 6th position with 13,086) followed (from 7th to 10th position) by the one taught at UPF (13,080), the one at the UAB (12,895), that of the URV (12,862), and that of the UdG (12,848).

Beyond Medicine, the degree with the highest access grade is Mathematics taught at the UPC (13,254). As has been the case in recent years, this degree is the third highest cut-off grade, just behind the double degrees in Physics and Mathematics offered, respectively, by the UAB and the UB.

In fact, and for the eleventh consecutive year, the double degree in Physics and Mathematics at the UAB is the highest entrance mark, with 13.54. This high rating is fundamentally due to the few places offered. At both the UAB and the UB, only 20 are offered for this double degree.

The note to enter these studies in Catalonia has been gradually increasing, being -with some exceptions- higher year after year. This year, precisely, is one of those that claim a lower grade (although very high) than in the previous one. This 2022 a 13.54 is requested, for the 13.57 of last year. Meanwhile, in 2020 a (13.53) was required, in 2019 a 13.42, a 13.32 in 2018, 13.35 (2017), 13.24 (2016), 13.15 (2015), 12, 74 (2014), 12.90 (2013) and 12.54 in 2012. In 2011 it was the Medicine degree taught at the UB that obtained the highest access grade with a 12.15, being, in addition, the degree most demanded.

The upward trend in cut-off marks is not exclusive to specific races, but rather occurs in a general way. And especially since the pandemic. This is at least what the figures show. In 2019, for example, the year before the covid outbreak, up to 194 degrees increased their cut-off mark. This figure increased to 303 in 2020 and reached its maximum in 2021, with 324. That year the figure has decreased slightly, standing at 287.

What would explain this general increase in access grades? One possible cause would be the adaptation that the university entrance exam suffered with the arrival of covid: the exams were intended to be framed within a context where the students had been confined for a quarter. In 2020, the Government established, exceptionally, an EBAU (Evaluation of the Baccalaureate for University Access) in which the tests stopped having a double option to have only one, but with more questions to choose from (also of the type test).

With this, the students were able to select which questions to answer, discarding the ones they did not want and allowing them to increase the chances of answering correctly. This exceptionality, however, was maintained in 2021, and also in 2022. In addition, it will last for at least one more year, until 2023, as confirmed by the Ministry of Education last December.





“With less preparation you get a better grade”, explained Pol Castellnou, manager of the Formació Miró academy, to La Vanguardia in June. “With this model, students can give up those topics that are worse for them, and they can automatically choose four of the six questions that they do know.” In 2021, those who failed the entrance exam fell by nearly 25% compared to 2015 and those who stood out almost tripled. There were also some 31,000 more approved.

In the first allocation of places, 80.87% of future university students have already been assigned a study center (79.46% in 2021). Of these, 60.23% will be able to study the university degree in the center that they had chosen in first preference (58.11% in 2021). The students assigned to the different universities are: 11,901 at the UB; 9,818 at the UAB; 6,623 at the UPC; 3,970 at UPF; 2,946 at the UdL; 3,782 at the URV; 4,080 at the UdG, and 2,876 at the UVic-UCC. Regarding the profile of the applicants, a total of 50,016 come from the PAU and Higher Level Training Cycles (50,995 in 2021).

The general secretary of the Consell Interuniversitari de Catalunya, Cristina Gelpí, has been very satisfied with the fact that this year the percentage of students who have already been assigned a study center has increased, as well as the number of students who will be able to enroll in the university degree chosen in first preference.

There are 1,394 university students (1,471 as of 2021) who want to pursue a second degree. The students from the tests for those over 25 and 45 years old are 767 (834 in 2021). The number of university students who have requested a change of degree study has been in this call of 5,236 (3,229 to 2021). As for the most requested study centers in first preference, those that offer degrees in the field of Health Sciences, such as Medicine, Psychology, Nursing and Dentistry, are once again placed in the first positions.